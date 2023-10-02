My DCMA: Ritina Tran, general engineer, Keystone

MESA, Ariz. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Ritina Tran shares her story.



My name is Ritina Tran and I am a general engineer in my second year of the Keystone Program with DCMA Boeing Mesa here.



My job duties include performing contract receipt and review, surveillance on contractors’ processes and procedures, and ensuring quality products are delivered to the warfighter.



I have been a part of the DCMA team for two years, and began my Keystone journey in October 2021. Some of the great things about working at my location include the close relations with the contractor since we are a residential contract management office. It’s incredible visiting the production lines and seeing aircraft being produced. I also love working with the people at my CMO. Everyone is extremely experienced and always willing to listen, help and answer questions. It’s very reassuring to be in such a positive space at DCMA Boeing Mesa.



I also find it interesting being the ‘middleman’ between the customer and contractor and seeing the different perspectives. I like working with active and retired service members because it puts a face to the individuals that DCMA supports. It motivates me even more to do the best I can for the warfighters.



DCMA is important to America's warfighters because we ensure contractors are abiding by the contract to deliver quality products to service members. I believe every service member should be given a quality product they can rely on.



In my free time, I enjoy relaxing with my dog, Chubby, and taking him out on adventures. I also love to cook and try new recipes to share with others. My most recent hobby is boxing, something that has helped me become stronger both physically and mentally. I’ve always had an interest in martial arts and was finally able to start boxing as a form of exercise.



Being a Keystone has been a very interesting journey. I accepted the position just a month after graduating college and was not sure what to expect. I am very fortunate DCMA was unlike the stressful industry stories I have heard about. DCMA is a very welcoming organization, constantly seeking improvement, and the Keystone Program is an example of this. It provides Keystones with the necessary training and exposure to other fields to learn as much as they can to fully understand their role within DCMA. Recently, I had an amazing opportunity to do a rotation with the Western Region office. I was able to interact with individuals from all fields including the technical directors, deputy and commander. It’s not very often that journeyman-level employees have this level of exposure, and I found the interactions very interesting. I learned the differences between my CMO and Western Region, which inspired me to work harder and set my goals to a higher level.



My future career goals include completing the Keystone Program and taking advantage of the program’s various training opportunities to greater my understanding of DCMA. The program’s rotational assignments have also fostered my interest in pursuing a master’s degree and possibly a supervisory or higher position.

