USAREUR-AF to Discuss Landpower on Two Continents, More at 2023 AUSA Conference

WEISBADEN, Germany - U.S. Army Europe and Africa is proud to announce its participation in the 2023 Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition, Oct. 9 – 11, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



This year, USAREUR-AF will lead a Contemporary Military Forum (CMF) on the critical topic of land power in Europe and Africa to highlight its commitment to strengthening alliances and enhancing security in both regions.



In addition to the CMF, USAREUR-AF's subordinate commands will host three Warriors Corners, providing unique insights into their capabilities and contributions to global security.



"Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine demonstrates the need for land power, and for the U.S. Army to maintain our warfighting edge,” said U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, the Commanding General of USAREUR-AF, and the Commander of NATO’s Allied Land Command. “As such, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, while campaigning on two continents daily, delivers ready combat power wherever and whenever needed, working alongside Allies and partners, while it undergoes continued transformation to meet evolving threats."



USAREUR-AF’s Contemporary Military Forum, scheduled for Oct. 10 at 3 p.m., will focus on the evolving role of land power in Europe and Africa. As the security landscape continues to change, USAREUR-AF remains at the forefront of adapting and advancing its capabilities to address emerging challenges effectively. The forum will feature expert panel discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions that highlight the critical role of land forces in deterring aggression, strengthening alliances and ensuring regional stability.



USAREUR-AF subordinate commands will be prominently featured at the conference’s Warriors Corner events.



On Oct. 9, at 2:30 p.m., U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, Commanding General of the Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and USAREUR-AF Deputy Commanding General for Africa, will join U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard, as they welcome special guests U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of National Guard Bureau, and Ghanian Army Maj. Gen. Oppong- Peprah, Chief of the Ghanaian Army Staff, in presenting SETAF-AF's "State Partnership Program - Twenty Years of Making a Difference in Africa.” The presentation will highlight the complementary relationship between the National Guard and the Army in providing consistency, capability, and continuity to African partners. The North Dakota National Guard is the State Partner for the West African nations of Ghana, Togo, and Benin.



In 2023, the Department of Defense's State Partnership Program celebrates its 30th anniversary, bringing together Guardsmen from all 54 states and territories who actively engage with multiple nations through the program, including 25 in Europe, and 16 in Africa.



On Oct. 10, at 10:40 a.m., Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Mason Stalker, Deputy Commanding General – Training, Security Assistance Group – Ukraine, will host the Warriors Corner discussion "U.S. and International Efforts to Train Ukraine's Military." The discussion will outline the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine and International Donor Coordination Center's work, and on U.S. and coalition efforts to train Ukrainians on donated equipment across 88 sites, on three continents. Attendees will hear firsthand accounts from U.S. Army Col. Bryan Harris, who led Ukrainian M1A1 training at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas, Germany, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Seth Barrett, who led Ukrainian Patriot Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



On Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m., U.S. Army Col. Seth Knazovich, Chief of Staff for the 56th Artillery Command will be joined by U.S. Army Col. Patrick Moffett, Commander of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, in presenting "Theater Fires and Multidomain Operations.” This event will delve into the complexity of theater fires and multi-domain operations, demonstrating USAREUR-AF's theater fires capabilities and forward focus toward transforming and employing the full spectrum of multi domain dimensions to achieve convergence.



The AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition is one of the premier events in the defense industry, bringing together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the military and defense sectors.