Photo By Airman 1st Class Albert Morel | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th and 86th Security Forces Squadrons and Air...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Albert Morel | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th and 86th Security Forces Squadrons and Air Advisors from the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron all assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, along with Bulgarian and Romanian airmen pose for a group picture at the 86th Air Base, Fetesti, Romania, Sept. 26, 2023. European partners and U.S. forces continue to conduct engagements and multinational (bilateral) exercises, which enhance interoperability to improve regional cooperation, maritime security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel) see less | View Image Page

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Air Force Security Forces Defenders from the 435th and 86th Security Forces Squadrons and Air Advisors from the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron all assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, traveled to the 86th Air Base in Fetesti, Romania to participate in a Fly Away Security Exchange familiarization event hosted by the Romanian Air Force from Sept. 25-29, 2023.



The purpose of the event was to conduct Fly Away security familiarization with Romanian Air Force airmen assigned to the 86th Air Base and Bulgarian Air Force airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Base, Graf Ignatievo, Bulgaria to further improve partner nation aircraft and airfield security and interoperability during Agile Combat Employment operations.



Fly Away security teams are tasked with protection of both aircraft and the assigned crews during operations in austere locations.



“Simply working alongside our partners and being able to be present strengthens our relationship,” said Staff Sgt. Devon Schafer, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron power production air advisor. “Whether we are working together in an exercise, training, familiarization, or just an exchange we are learning how each of us operates, so that we can seamlessly integrate for a common goal in the future.”



European partners and U.S. forces continue to conduct engagements and multinational (bilateral) exercises, which enhance interoperability to improve regional cooperation, maritime security and stability in the region.



Bulgarian Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Georgi Mihaylov emphasized the importance of how events such as these, allow for strengthened interoperability and foster stronger bonds between the U.S. and its Allie’s and Partners.



“These types of events are important for us because they increase our ability to work in a multinational environment and help us with interoperability,” said Mihaylov. “These events create friendships and comradery that better us, we are stronger together.”