USS Boxer (LHD 4) Pins New Chiefs at Sea

USS Boxer (LHD 4) welcomed 22 Sailors and Marines into their Chief Petty Officer Mess during an underway pinning ceremony on the flight deck, Sept. 29.



After six weeks of training, the ceremony began when Boxer selectees marched from the forward part of the flight deck until they were directly in front of the crew singing “Anchors Aweigh.”



During the ceremony, Boxer’s Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro, a native of Santurce, Puerto Rico, delivered an impactful message on the roles and responsibilities of the Navy’s newest chief petty officers.



“I am honored to be here today among these selected group of past, present and future chief petty officers,” Ramiro said. “The chief petty officer’s role is to serve the Sailors, and not only to support the chain of command, but to strengthen and make it work better. Chiefs are the experienced eyes that can see the reality of the deckplates.”



Boxer’s Commanding Officer Capt. Brian L. Holmes, a native of Winchester, Massachusetts, took the podium and spoke to the new chiefs directly on achieving this career milestone and expectations for the future.



“It’s not an easy life, but it’s the one you have chosen,” said Holmes. “I am incredibly proud to welcome you into the Chiefs Mess.”



The new chiefs were then pinned with the fouled anchor by their mentors and had combination covers placed on their heads by their sponsors, completing the uniform of a chief petty officer. Afterwards, each chief was piped into the mess by the ringing of two bells and the sound of a Bos’n pipe as they walked through the bullets.



One of the new chiefs, Chief Fire Controlman Jacquelyn Overturf, a native of Ludington, Michigan, received anchors from her mother, retired Chief Electronics Technician Mary Overturf, and was pinned with them by her sponsor.



“My Mom was there every step of the way congratulating me on my accomplishments and encouraging me,” said Overturf. “It was an extremely proud moment to be pinned with my Mom’s anchors. It’s something I will never forget.”



Two Marines also volunteered to go through chief petty officer initiation although they had already achieved the ranks of master sergeant and gunnery sergeant.



One of the Marines, Gunnery Sergeant Brian Ferman, a native of Los Angeles assigned to the Combat Cargo Platoon onboard, expressed his appreciation for the process and the opportunity.



“This was a unique experience that few Marines get a chance to be a part of,” said Ferman. “I wanted to go through the season to get a better understanding of how the Navy operates at the chief petty officer level. Through the course of the season, I learned what the role of a chief petty officer is and its importance within the Navy. I’m proud to have completed the process and to be an honorary chief petty officer.”



Before the ceremony’s conclusion, Ramiro had additional insight for the newly promoted chiefs who will now fill a new leadership role.



“Each of you has been trained well by the scores of individuals who are also assembled and upheld by the 130 years of history in our ranks,” he said. “As a result of your training and your spirit, you should not be daunted by what lies ahead of you. Instead, you should be excited and honored by your increased responsibilities. Let me be loud, clear and honest about this. I am proud and excited for each of you, your families, our Navy and our military.”



The newly promoted chief petty officers are: Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Matthew Knapp, Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Robby Canlas, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Derrick Johnstone, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jarrod Brennan, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Eric Pridmore, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jared Mergel, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Corey Gadson, Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Travis Simek, Chief Boatswain’s Mate Christian Erwin, Chief Boatswain’s Mate Henry Williams, Chief Culinary Specialist Jason Smith, Chief Electricians Mate Chong Yu, Chief Fire Controlman Jacquelyn Overturf, Chief Hospital Corpsman Christina Ahmann, Chief Hospital Corpsman Christopher Post, Chief Hospital Corpsman Philip Rankin, Chief Intelligence Specialist Daniel DeMotts, Chief Machinist Mate Alex Litovtchenko, Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Nicholas Palmer and Chief Personnel Specialist Aaron Culligan.



The two Marines promoted to the next rank and recognized as honorary chiefs are Gunnery Sergeant Brian Ferman and Master Sergeant Ignacio Flores.



Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. The ship was commissioned February 11, 1995 and is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.



For more information or imagery for USS Boxer visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSB-LHD4

Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ussboxer/

Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ussboxer/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 23:28 Story ID: 455075 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SANTURCE, PR Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Hometown: LUDINGTON, MI, US Hometown: WINCHESTER, MA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boxer (LHD 4) Pins New Chiefs at Sea, by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.