    U.S. Army North to host homeland defense seminar at AUSA’s 2023 annual meeting

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Seth Barham 

    U.S. Army North

    By: U.S. Army Master Sgt. Seth Barham

    WASHINGTON, D.C. – United States Army North will host a Homeland Defense Seminar during the annual meeting of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) on Tuesday, October 10 at 3 p.m.

    The focus of this year’s seminar is “The Future of Homeland Defense: Setting the Theater for Multi-Domain Operations” and features the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, U.S. Air Force General Glen D. VanHerck, as the keynote speaker as well as panelists from the Department of Defense and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

    Seminar panelists include U.S. Army North Commanding General Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, Jr., U.S. Army Cyber Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs Hon. Melissa G. Dalton, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. U.S. Army North Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. James E. Bonner will moderate the panel during the seminar.

    Today’s enemies have abilities that require adaptation of homeland defense capabilities. There is a heightened need for continued interagency cooperation at international, national, and regional levels to maintain resiliency in projecting forces.

    "We are operating in an era of unprecedented competition,” said Evans, Jr. “We must remain proactive and continue to leverage current homeland defense capabilities while investing in comprehensive and agile solutions to maintain our competitive and enduring advantage to protect our national security interest."

    AUSA is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Army and supporters of a strong national defense. AUSA provides a voice for the Army, supports the Soldier, and honors those who have served to advance the security of the nation.

    For media inquiries regarding the panel, please contact the U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-247-8852 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@army.mil.

    For additional information, contact the U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-247-8852 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@army.mil; for imagery, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ARNORTH.

