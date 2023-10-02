Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Honor Guard Rope Ceremony

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – A military honor guard is a ceremonial unit consisting of specially selected, trained Sailors whose primary role is to perform ceremonial duties at public events. Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) held an Honor Guard rope ceremony on Sept. 26 at which 15 new Honor Guard members were given their ropes to wear with their uniform.



“This event is hosted to ceremoniously award the privilege to wear the white double rope with aiguillettes on their dress blue uniform after completing their personnel qualification standards as well as funeral and ceremony requirements,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Erris, NMCCL Honor Guard funeral coordinator. “Honor Guard is a means of promoting pride and ‘esprit de corps’, and this accomplishment sets them apart as Sailors that have gone above and beyond to be there for families during their time of mourning as well as performing in ceremonies during times of celebration.”



The rope ceremony is a proud moment for Sailors to have the Honor Guard ropes pinned by their mentors in front of their shipmates and supervisors.



“I was proud and overjoyed seeing my Sailors being acknowledged,” said Erris. “They have all worked hard to perfect their knowledge and ability to perform in ceremonies and in funeral services alike, so I do not doubt this recognition meant a lot to them.”



Joining the ranks of the NMCCL Honor Guard is an important role that impacts others as Command Master Chief Jason Roeder reminded.

“It’s not just a collateral duty; it’s a state of mind what you do. To pay tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters who served like we do, nothing is more important than that.”



The NMCCL Honor Guard renders military funeral honors and provides flag detail at parades and other community events upon request.

