Celebrating 50 years of women in Naval Aviation: A remarkable journey of courage and equality

2023 marks a significant milestone in the history of Naval Aviation, as the Navy approaches the end of the 50th anniversary year of women joining the ranks of Naval Aviators. The path to becoming a Naval Aviator is not an easy one, regardless of gender. Rigorous training, physical demands, and mental resilience are required to excel. Over the past half-century, women in Naval Aviation have proven their capabilities, determination, and resilience, enriching the armed forces with their contributions.



The journey of women in Naval Aviation dates back to the early 1970s, when groundbreaking changes started to take place. Prior to this period, women were excluded from combat roles and relegated to support functions. However, a growing recognition of their capabilities led to a transformation of Naval Aviation.



In 1973, Congress enacted the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, which removed restrictions that had previously prohibited women from serving in combat-related roles. This opened the door for women to pursue careers as Naval Aviators.



The first class of female Naval Aviators began training in 1973. These women, termed the “First Six”, began flight training in Pensacola, Florida. Their names are, Lt. Cmdr. Barbara Allen Rainey, Capt. Judith Neuffer Bruner, Capt. Jane Skiles O’Dea, Capt. Joellen Drag Oslund, Capt. Ana Maria Scott Fuqua, and Capt. Rosemary Mariner. They were subjected to the same intense training programs as their male counterparts. The milestones they achieved were not only personal victories, but also crucial steps toward demonstrating that gender should not be a barrier to pursuing any career in the armed forces.



Over the past five decades, women in Naval Aviation have achieved remarkable milestones and made invaluable contributions. They have piloted jets, helicopters, reconnaissance aircraft, and more, participating in crucial missions around the world. These women have not only demonstrated their skills in the cockpit, but have also contributed to various leadership roles and strategic planning.



The story of Retired Captain Rosemary Mariner stands out as a testament to the dedication and trailblazing spirit of women in Naval Aviation. In 1991, Mariner became the first woman to command a Naval Aviation squadron, Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron Thirty-Four (VAQ) 34 located at Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, California. Her leadership paved the way for future generations of women aviators, showcasing the heights they could reach with determination and excellence.



The achievements of women aviators have paved the way for young girls and women who dream of pursuing careers in aviation and the military. The stories of these trailblazers serve as a source of inspiration.



“I think that after seven years in the Navy, being outnumbered by men became the norm,” said Lt.j.g. Shelby Johnstun, a Student Naval Aviator with the “Stingrays” of Training Squadron (VT) 35. “Most times I don’t notice it, to me they are my shipmates and gender was never something that set us apart. I hope that me being a female student Naval Aviator shows other women, whether they are in the military or not, that if they aspire to be a part of the aviation community, they are more than capable and it’s a real possibility when hard work is put in.”



The advancements made in the last five decades lay the foundation for further progress. More women are rising through the ranks, assuming leadership roles, and contributing to the strategic decisions that shape the future of Naval Aviation. With each passing year, the armed forces become stronger, more diverse, and better equipped to face the challenges of a rapidly changing world.



“My proudest moment was serving as a P-8 Poseidon Instructor Pilot, training officers to operate the aircraft's sophisticated capabilities. The highlight was taking my crew through the Strait of Hormuz,” said Lt. Kya Bolding, an Instructor Pilot with VT-35. “At just 27, I felt immense responsibility leading these missions, ready to employ our harpoon anti-ship missiles. Whether coaching complex coordinated missions or managing submarine prosecution, my goal was the same - execute our mission and train the next generation of maritime aviators.”



The 50th anniversary of women in Naval Aviation is a time to reflect on the incredible journey of women who have demonstrated their abilities in the skies and beyond. Their contributions have enriched the field of Naval Aviation and the armed forces as a whole, inspiring generations to come.

