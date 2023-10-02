U.S. Ships to participate in San Francisco Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO (NNS) – Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen from several ships, squadrons and military units will be in San Francisco for the annual San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 2-9.



Participating ships and units include the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26); the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60); the Legend-class Coast Guard cutter USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751); the Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Benjamin Bottoms (WPC 1132); the Blue Angels; the Navy parachute team, the Leap Frogs; Navy Band Southwest; 1st Marine Division Band; I Marine Expeditionary Force; 1st Marine Logistics Group; Combat Logistics Battalion 11; 1st Medical Battalion; U.S. Coast Guard District 11; Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate; Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1; Amphibious Construction Battalion 1; Amphibious Squadron 7; Expeditionary Strike Group 3; and Navy Region Southwest.



San Francisco Fleet Week offers the public an opportunity to take a tour of the ships and interact with service members as they showcase their ships’, units’, and services’ capabilities. It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how the sea services support the national defense of the United States and protect freedom of the seas.

Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard forces and assets also participate in a robust disaster response exercise, an annual event joint training event that adds a serious, practical objective to San Francisco Fleet Week. The exercise is designed to train military forces and local, county, state and federal government agencies to work together to respond to natural and man-made disasters, such as earthquakes, wildfires and industrial accidents.

Service members will have an opportunity to interact with the local community while participating in a number of community relations projects and entertainment events throughout the week.

The Fleet will arrive in San Francisco Sunday-Monday, Oct. 1-2. The public will have opportunities to tour the ships and meet service members following their arrival.

The schedule for ship tours is as follows and is subject to change:

Wednesday, October 4

Pier 30/32

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Thursday, October 5

Pier 30/32

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Friday, October 6

No tours, however, the ships can be seen in the San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships 11-11:30 a.m. from Marina Green, Fort Mason, Aquatic Park, Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 39 and the Embarcadero.



Saturday, October 7

Piers 30/32, 35

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Sunday, October 8

Pier 30/32, 35

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Monday, October 9

Pier 30/32, 35

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



The public is encouraged to attend tours and interact with service members.

Prohibited items aboard include the following:

- Food or drinks, including ice chests and coolers

- Camera tripods

- Skateboards, bicycles, hover boards

- Gang-related clothing

- Unmanned aerial systems

- Weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons,

- Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace and pepper spray;

- Spray cans of any type, fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

- Illegal drugs and drugs considered illegal at the federal level, including marijuana, and/or drug-related paraphernalia

- Electronic cigarettes

- Large bags, including backpacks and large camera bags (small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted, but will be subject to search)

- Strollers

- Drinks, other than water, to facilitate security

- Pets are also prohibited, with the exception of service dogs for the disabled.

- Ship tours may not be appropriate for those with disabilities and access and functional needs or certain medical conditions. There are steep ladders (stairways) to climb and uneven surfaces to traverse on board the ship. An alternative experience will be provided on the pier for those who wish to learn more about the ships in port.



For more information, please visit the San Francisco Fleet Week web site at www.fleetweeksf.org.

