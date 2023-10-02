WBAMC EOLs host a Women’s Health Extravaganza

Photo By Amabilia Payen | Equal Opportunity Leaders (EOLs) from William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted a...... read more read more Photo By Amabilia Payen | Equal Opportunity Leaders (EOLs) from William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted a panel of experts for a Women’s Health Extravaganza event on August 21, 2023, in the clinical assembly room located at the main facility, in honor of Women’s Equality Day. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Equal Opportunity Leaders (EOLs) from William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted a Women’s Health Extravaganza event on August 21, 2023 in the clinical assembly room located at the main facility, in honor of Women’s Equality Day.



The event focused on not only women’s health issues, but also recognition of women in leadership and accomplishments. Different departments and organizations were invited to participate with a table and information provided to participants. A panel discussion was also done, with health experts, legal, and human resources personnel answering questions about women in the military.



The event was open to all, not just women. Men in attendance also asked questions towards the panel to familiarize themselves of the struggles that women face and why. Many leaders attended the event, to ease their minds about how to understand women in the military.



Sgt. James Tabong, a behavioral health specialist with WBAMC and an EOL, felt the event was significantly important to have.



“It’s important,” said Tabong. “Me, personally, I came from combat arms. When I first got in the Army, it was all males. Now, we have females in the infantry, given the exact same opportunities, we need to learn how to show them what they are capable of and their thinking and experience.”



According to Tabong, hosting events such as this, helps leaders understand the importance of equal opportunity.



“As EOLs, it is our job to make sure everyone is recognized, not only for nationalities, but for gender too,” said Tabong. “It’s definitely important. It’s one of the things we are pushing as EOLs to make sure everyone gets equal opportunity and recognition for their accomplishments.”



Women’s Equality Day is held every year on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote. The day also highlights the achievements of women in various fields and the struggles they have faced to win equal rights.