Panel to highlight Operation Pathways at AUSA

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Association of the United States Army will host a Warriors Corner at 1 p.m., Oct. 9, focused on the critical role of Operation Pathways, the U.S. Army Pacific Command’s operational approach to campaigning across the Indo-Pacific, as part of AUSA’s annual meeting and exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.



The panel members are scheduled to include:



· Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, America’s I Corps commanding general



· Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, 8th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general



· Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, 18th Medical Command commanding general



The Secretary of the Army, Christine E. Wormuth, has emphasized that the Army is “the backbone of the joint force in the Indo-Pacific, our priority theater for responding to China as our pacing challenge."



During the Warriors Corner, panelists will share their expert perspectives and experiences on the subject and field questions from the audience on why and how the U.S. Army campaigns through the projection of combat credible forces to partner with more than 20 nations over 80 exercises.



These leaders from across multiple disciplines will provide examples of how the Theater Army brings mission command to operations and achieves its partnership objectives practicing maneuver warfare, contested logistics and complex medical scenarios over the tyranny of distance that is found in the Indo-Pacific.



As the I Corps commander, Brunson has recognized the need to challenge current assumptions about how the Army deploys, marshals, and postures in the region to form the foundation of integrated deterrence in Asia and increase both human and physical interoperability with allies and partners.



The panel will also be live streamed on DVIDS, October 9, 2023, 10 a.m. (EST).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:06 Story ID: 455036 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Panel to highlight Operation Pathways at AUSA, by MAJ Cynthia Holuta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.