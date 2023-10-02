CIWT Updates and Modernizes IW Training Manuals

By Neil V. Watson III

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) recently completed a yearlong initiative of updating and modernizing the Rate Training Manuals (RTM) for Cryptologic Technician Technical (CTT) NAVEDTRA 14095B, Cryptologic Technician Collection (CTR) NAVEDTRA 15022A, and Information Warfare Officers (IWO) Training Manuals NAVEDTRA 15041 and 15040.



The CTT, CTR, and IWO Training Manuals were under a life cycle update, and this project streamlined and modernized the current look of the online series of chapters. Updated interactive courseware and updated illustrations were introduced with revised training aids.



An additional project of designing and developing a new IW centric leadership manual was completed and is now available on Navy E Learning (NeL). This new Officer Training Manual (OTM) provides additional insight to help Navy IWOs lead, develop, and employ the Navy’s information-based capabilities of Communications, Network Operations, Intelligence, Oceanography, Meteorology, Cryptology, Electromagnetic Warfare, Cyberspace Operations, and Space Operations to deliver Assured Command and Control, Battlespace Awareness, and Integrated Fires that decisively shape, degrade, and defeat adversary warfighting capacity while optimizing the effectiveness of friendly force operations across the full spectrum of conflict.



“Completion of the IW Enterprise enlisted Rate Training Manuals and Nonresident Training Courses (NRTCs) will directly increase the overall level of knowledge and provide a better understanding of the enlisted workforce, which enables IW officers to manage, direct and lead the IW Enterprise enlisted workforce,” said Mr. Sam Kelley CIWT’s Training Requirements Branch Head.



CIWT collaborated with a team of contracted training specialists to develop and deliver a fresh look to the manuals to assist in the professional development of all IW Sailors.



In addition to the life cycle updates to the Rate Training Manuals (RTMs) and Officer Training Manuals (OTMs), CIWT has added content to create greater awareness, enhance critical thinking and contribute to the whole Sailor concept. This content was provided in two additional chapters featuring Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture (LREC), and an overview of Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C41). These chapters were added to this update and will be implemented in all IW NRTCs, RTMs, and OTMs during their life cycle update.



“Each year, CIWT updates a few training manuals or nonresident training courses to ensure that the fundamental baseline of knowledge for a given rating is modernized and relevant,” said Neil Watson, the CIWT RTM/NRTC Program Manager. “Our Information Warfare Enterprise of cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, and IW officers are consistently investing in their professional level of knowledge and we insist on meeting the challenge of providing up-to-date, significantly germane information ready for fleet access.”



These training manuals are used primarily to prepare for advancement exams, to expand life-cycle rating knowledge, provide professional development, and align with internal and external enterprise mission updates. Ultimately each of the NRTC and RTM self-study packages are essential to the support of career progression and the professional development of all Sailors.



"The Rate Training Manual updates provide critical upgrades to the functionality and usability for our Sailors across the fleet,” said Cryptologic Technician Technical Chief Thomas Lindsey, CTT Training Manager. “It is an extremely useful tool, is easy to navigate, and provides a lot of training benefits for all Sailors in the Cryptologic Technician Technical rating."



Updated NRTCs, RTMs, and first of its kind IW Leadership Officer Training Manual (IWOTM), help Navy leadership to meet operational, readiness, policy, acquisition, and professional development requirements, while also assisting Sailors to learn at a higher velocity.



“I believe the IW OTM is a transformative milestone in our community,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tiffany Ulrich, CIWT Cryptologic Warfare Officer Training Manager. “It's not just a manual, it's a guiding light, empowering our Information Warfare officers with the knowledge they need to excel in their ever-evolving roles. This isn't just modernization, it's a commitment to excellence, ensuring our community remains at the forefront of technological advancements.”



The enlisted and officer NRTCs/RTMs/OTMs provide entry-level IW Enterprise officers with an overview of the officer community as well, as the enlisted ratings they will manage, and train, throughout their careers. They detail information that directly supports the baseline level of knowledge for IW Officer Warfare Qualification (IWE-PQS), IW Personnel Qualification Standards (Designator centric PQS) and Enlisted Information Warfare Specialist (EIWS) warfare qualifications.



To access the material and complete the electronic assessment for credit, IW enlisted personnel will need to visit CIWT’s SIPRNet portal. For the IW leadership OTM enroll in the course via Navy E Learning.



All updates and modernization of NRTCs/RTMs/OTMs support the Chief of Naval Operations’ focus on warfighting, the warfighter, and the future Navy.



The Center for Information Warfare Training delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CIWT Updates and Modernizes IW Training Manuals, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.