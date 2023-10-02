NAVSUP WSS realignment creates Big Deck IWST

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) leverages Integrated Weapon System Teams (IWST) to support a host of different weapon systems. A recent internal realignment created a new Big Deck IWST to support the largest of the Navy’s surface ships.



The NAVSUP WSS CVN IWST shifted from alignment under the Submarines and Carriers Directorate (N97) to the Surface Maritime Operations Directorate (N96).



“This realignment will better position NAVSUP WSS to support CVN supply system requirements. A number of the key weapon systems and components on the CVNs were already managed within the robust Surface Maritime Operations portfolio,” said Capt. David Jones, Director, Surface Maritime Operations. “So essentially, we are better aligning customer workload to the appropriate Operating Code. Additionally, this will enable the N97 team to laser focus in on submarines and all things industrial in the public and private shipyards.”



Having the CVN IWST moved to Surface Maritime Operations allowed for all surface requisitions and requirements to be under a single department instead of spread between two different departments. The realignment will aid in resource allocation and streamlining operations.



“The realignment can help allocate resources including personnel and finances being better directed toward high priority tasks and projects, and in the case of NAVSUP WSS, focus on ordering the right material to put on the shelf at the right time,” said Lt. Cmdr. Naomi Green, Big Deck IWST director. “By optimizing processes and workflow, realignment could boost productivity by eliminating bottlenecks, streamlining operations, and allowing tasks to be completed more efficiently in the organization.”



Ultimately, the creation of the Big Deck IWST will allow NAVSUP WSS to better meet their customers’ needs.



“Better customer service through streamlined effort has already aligned operations with customer needs into one place, the Carrier IWST within N96, which has resulted in improved customer service and satisfaction, ultimately benefiting the organization’s reputation and bottom line,” said Green. “Supply chain realignment can lead to reduced lead times, lower inventory costs and improved supplier relationships, all of which contribute to a more efficient and cost-effective supply chain.”



In addition to CVNs, the Big Deck IWST supports additional ship classes, including LHAs, LHDs, LCAC, SSC, LCU, LCU 1700, LCC, LSD, LPD, ESB and LSM.



