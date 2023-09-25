No money, no mission: 51st CPTS closes out FY23

Photo By Senior Airman Aaron Edwards | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Randy Ocasio, left, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Aaron Edwards | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Randy Ocasio, left, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analysis flight commander, and Tech. Sgt. KC Ratekin, 51st Maintenance Group resource advisor, review receipts at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 30, 2023. During FY23, the squadron executed $500,000 in spending on cold-weather gear for Airmen in the 51st Maintenance Group and the 51st Security Forces Squadron, keeping them protected and ready to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analysis section completed the 2023 end of fiscal year closeout Sept. 30, 2023.



During fiscal year 2023, the squadron executed $140 million in spending for the 51st Fighter Wing, which all went to funding equipment, infrastructure and resources vital for its mission as the Air Force’s most forward-deployed permanently-based wing.



The financial analysis section works with agencies and units across the installation to ensure their funding needs throughout the year are met and the mission is accomplished without delay, projecting airpower across the Indo-Pacific region.



“Our money comes down from Congress with specific limitations,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Randy Ocasio, 51st CPTS financial analysis flight commander. "During each fiscal-year’s closeout, we make sure that every purchase made was with the proper intentions, within the limitations and follows fiscal law.”



This fiscal year, the office obtained an additional $6.15 million to execute over 50 unfunded requirements throughout the installation.



“We advocate on behalf of the 51st FW to obtain additional funding from Pacific Air Force Command and Air Force Installation Mission Support Center to execute our top unfunded requirements,” said Ocasio.



The money managed by the squadron is reflected in every operation within the wing. From funding a $352,500 network management center for the 51st Communications Squadron, to managing the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron’s $42.7 million portfolio, while executing $715,000 in flightline repairs and anti-terrorism requirements, the 51st CPTS is vital to the hardware and infrastructure of the base.



“No money, no mission,” said Staff Sgt. Tremaine Tillet, 51st CPTS budget analyst. “We offer support and spending to commanders to help them get their budgets out and get their units funded, all while executing the mission as much as possible.”



The support of CPTS not only touches the infrastructure of the installation, but reaches the individual Airmen.



Some examples of how this support directly affected the quality of life for Airmen at Osan included over $1 million on a tech refresh, providing updated computers and accessories for every unit across the base, $800,000 to equip the new chapel with furniture and accessories for services and $500,000 worth of cold-weather gear for Airmen in the 51st Maintenance Group and the 51st Security Forces Squadron.



Every spring the 51st CPTS submits the execution plan for the following fiscal year’s budget.



“This year I'm working for next fiscal year's funding,” said Ocasio. “I work with my team, commanders and their unit's resource advisors to figure out what they need for next year.”



With each year comes a new budget, as it takes into account Inflation, rising fuel costs and different needs for every unit.



Among these budget plans are the squadron innovation funds. These funds invest in the most innovative ideas Airmen bring forward to increase both readiness and lethality in mission sets. The 51st CPTS funded $524,000 in SIF this fiscal year. Under this effort, Osan acquired 22 requirements for the 51st Mission Support and Maintenance Groups while also procuring on-the-ground items for the 51st Operations Group, enabling unique flying advances.



The 51st CPTS is at the heart of investing in Osan today for tomorrow, ensuring Airmen, technology, infrastructure and more are ready to execute the mission.