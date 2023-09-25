Spotlight: Josh Alo

[Editor’s Note: In this series, we are shining a light on our workforce in and around the Benelux. This Spotlight is on Joshua Alo, postmaster at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brussels, who has found a way to merge his work life and personal life together to achieve one mission – helping others.]



CHIEVRES, Belgium – Alo, postmaster and leader of USAG Benelux-Brussels post office leads a team of six with a lot of experience and oversight. Starting his career as an Airman with the U.S. Air Force, he transitioned out of uniform and into the civilian workforce.



USAG Benelux-Brussels post office, although small, is an important link between USAG Benelux, Sterrebeek Annex, U.S. Mission to NATO, and the U.S. Embassy in Brussels. All mail coming into Brussels from the United States goes to a central hub and it is Alo and his team who manage mail transportation there.



“We’ve got a mission, but it’s people. It’s people first and that’s what I like more,” said Alo.



Growing up a Hawaii Island boy and transitioning to Airman, and later musician and pastor, Alo has an interesting story to tell.



Once considered an academic failure, at the age of 35 Alo decided to go back to school to change the narrative of his life.



“It was all me, me, me and now it’s others, others,” said Alo.



“When Christ came into my life, I just started turning things around. Things were being turned from darkness to light,” said Alo.



Alo completed a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on Biblical and Christian counseling and is now working towards completion of his masters of arts in Christian ministry from Liberty University online.



“I’m a full-time worker. I’m a father of three, a husband and a pastor. And I’m still finishing my master’s degree,” said Alo.



Although French isn’t his mother tongue, he says he’s never preached or led worship in English to date. On top of pastoring, he’s the music director at his church.



“I’m involved in developing musicians and singers. More importantly, I’m involved in caring for them and walking alongside them,” said Alo.



It is no surprise Alo’s Hawaiian name – Nalani – translates to warrior from Heaven. Helping others – whether at work or in his personal life is his greatest passion.



Alo is currently in the process of completing his third Christian reggae album, is the music director and a pastor in training at a church in Tubize, Belgium as well as a husband and father to three.



This Spotlight series will continue to tell the stories of our workforce in and around the Benelux. We are the Army’s home - we are IMCOM.

