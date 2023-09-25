4ID Vietnam Veterans Tour Fort Carson

Photo By Spc. Mark Bowman | Jack Chavez, a Vietnam War veteran previously assigned to the 4th Infantry Division,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Mark Bowman | Jack Chavez, a Vietnam War veteran previously assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, fires a mock weapon during a training simulation on Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 22, 2023. Veterans who served in Charlie Company, 1st Infantry Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Inf. Div., reunited for an annual reunion, this year being shown around Fort Carson and getting to know the modern Ivy Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. - Decades after serving together in Vietnam, Jim Murray and Bud Roach were still friends, making a point to visit with each other in conjunction with Jim’s medical treatments. In 2003, this led to the first, small meeting of a now annual reunion of Vietnam War veterans who served in Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division between 1966 and 1972.



This year, the reunion came to Colorado Springs, Colo., featuring a tour of Fort Carson as a highlight.



Three weeks after that first reunion, Jim passed away from service-connected injuries. Jim had been trying to get his combat injuries documented in pursuit of a Purple Heart, in order to better provide for his wife June Murray. Enhanced veterans’ benefits are available to Purple Heart recipients and their survivors. Unbeknownst to Jim at the time, on the day of his passing he received the Purple Heart.



Jim’s posthumous mission success extends to the reunion. After that first meeting and Jim’s passing, “they decided they would try to find as many people as possible the next year. And from there it’s grown,” June related.



The morning of Sept. 22, the Charlie Company veterans arrived at Gate 1, carload after carload of battle buddies and spouses such as June. This year there were over two dozen attendees. Not everyone can make it every year, as medical troubles intervene to stop many of their buddies from attending some years.



Each year the group votes on where they’re going to hold the gathering, this time choosing a return visit for the reunion to Carson. “We try to move it around the United States as best as possible so people who can’t travel as well can participate in the reunion,” said Randall Cox.



The tour group packed a big white Army bus; and the tour began with a long drive throughout the post, pointing out the tenant units of Fort Carson and their facilities to a crowd eager to engage with the modern Army.



Soon enough, it was announced, the bus was to stop and unload its passengers for the chance to participate in electronic simulations of warfighting.



Several Charlie Company veterans climbed into turrets and began firing their simulated M240 machine guns. The veteran Ivy Soldiers did not miss a beat, looking confident in their element.



Spouses picked up weapons and had a blast taking the fight to the simulated enemy. “My grandchildren will never believe this,” said June.



From there, the tour group traveled to the Robert C. Stack Ivy Warrior Restaurant for chow, after sampling the James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant the day prior. The group was satisfied with the quality of the food.



Food was, however, not the main attraction. Chow presented a chance for the group to socialize with each other, which they did eagerly throughout the day.



“For a lot of us, it brings back good and bad memories,” said Cox. “We do get together and swap stories about events that happened in Vietnam. Not only that, we develop a relationship and a friendship that stays with us forever. It’s like they always say in the movie, ‘A Band of Brothers.’ We do have a band of brothers and we do jell together as a congenial group.”



Charles Shyab had a similar perspective on attending these reunions. “Every time we talk about it we learn new information and get to see our buddies that we were in foxholes with,” he said.



After lunch the group headed to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 4ID to explore a display of modern Army vehicles and to interact with active duty Ivy Soldiers.



To show the battalion’s respect for the Vietnam veterans touring their grounds, the battalion’s commander, Lt. Col. Henry Hansen, gave a short speech welcoming them home to 4ID.



“We remember the sacrifices made by those who served in Vietnam, and particularly those who served in Charlie Company,” said Hansen. “We honor their memory by continuing to uphold the values and traditions of the 4th Infantry Division, something we take very seriously here. We carry their legacy forward as we face the challenges of the present and the future.”



The group was able to check out, from the outside and inside, an M1A2 SEPv2 tank, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and an M1280A0 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.



Soldiers stood by the vehicles ready to answer questions, socialize, or talk about the vehicles’ capabilities. Interested questions from and conversations with the tour group were many.



A box of MREs, or Meals, Ready-to-Eat, sat on a fender of the JLTV, and managed to garner some attention for itself. A few Charlie Company veterans took one with them or argued over which kind of Vietnam-era rations it looked most like in its unopened state.



After this part of the tour, the group had secured by popular demand a brief stop at the Post Exchange to buy souvenirs and T-shirts. This year’s reunion was obviously a memory the group would carry with them until next year’s.



“My father was a POW in WWII and I served with all these guys in Vietnam,” said John Bobb. “We get together, reminisce, and it helps PTSD. And, we honor each other, and honor the fallen brothers, and we’ll do this till there’s only one of us left.”



Exploring the modern Ivy Division and Fort Carson was one thing that brought the group to post, but it was far from the only motivation the Charlie Company veterans had for seeing each other again. “They’re my second family,” said June. “They just put their arms around me and love me, and, like I said, they’re just my second family. I don’t know what I’d do without their love and support.”