Photo Story: Hundreds participate in Fort McCoy’s 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb honoring victims of 2001 attacks, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol |

Participants in the Fort McCoy 2023 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb run on the cantonment area Sept. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Hundreds of Soldiers, veterans, workforce members, family members, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets, and others lined up in the dark, early morning hours to pay honor to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the United States as they participated in the event.



On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States, history shows.



Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn.



Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks.



The 3-mile run/2-mile walk started and ended in the parking lot of one of the new four-story barracks at Fort McCoy — the tallest buildings on post. The stair climb, which also was meant to resemble the firefighters climbing the stairs of the World Trade Center, also took place inside the barracks building.



Chaplain (Maj.) Carlos Ruiz with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade gave an opening prayer to start the event after having a moment of silence to remember the victims of the violence from 22 years earlier.



“Lord, we give you thanks for this, this morning,” Ruiz said. “This wonderful day … this group that has gathered here today. You have seen the end from the beginning. … Lord, we pause, and we remember this morning … for those who gave their lives … for those God whose lives were taken from us, for those who have sacrificed ever since Lord. And so, I pray as we gather this morning that you will honor the honor them, honor their memories. But also, that you will allow us to leave this place. Lord knowing that we remember and that we will never forget. Be with us every single moment. Be with us with every single thought. And I pray that you will continue to place your grace and your mercy on this great nation.”



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



