Lessons from Military Medical Training Help Combat Medical Specialists Save Infants Life

Photo By Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis | Colonel Matthew W. Braman, 10th Mountain Division deputy commander (left) pins an Army...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis | Colonel Matthew W. Braman, 10th Mountain Division deputy commander (left) pins an Army Commendation Medal on Spc. Roberta Lee, medic, assigned to Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (right-center), for courage and selfless service during an award ceremony at the 41st Engineer Battalion Sept. 30, 2023. The Soldiers received awards for their quick responsive in providing pediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation support to a family who pulled over to the Soldiers stress shooting range when they notice their infant was non-responsive in the backseat of their car. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Four Combat Medical Specialists assigned to Headquarters Company, 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, experienced the phrase “continue to train and stand prepared for the next fight,” is not just for the battlefield but for everyday life during a stress shoot exercise at Range 2 on Sept. 20.



Soldiers from 41st BEB were at Range 2 when a car abruptly stopped on the side of the road.



A woman jumped out of the car and screamed “call 911, she’s not breathing.”



Capt. Andrew Hoiland, a company commander assigned to 41st BEB said the woman then proceeded to rip open the back door and took an infant out of the back seat.



“She’s not breathing,” the woman continued to scream.



Spc. Roberta Badiei, a Combat Medical Specialist at Range 2, heard the woman screaming from the road, she ran towards the screams to assist in aid. Badiei retrieved the infant from the mother’s arms and immediately commenced Pediatric Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).



Badiei said when an infant is choking you do not want to press on their stomach, it could harm their organs. With pediatric CPR a maneuver called chest thrusts or back blows are administered to open airways and dislodge objects.



Spc. Roberta Lee, another Combat Medic Specialist arrived on the scene and assisted Badiei.



“When I came over all I could think about is how can I help this family,” said Lee. “I held the baby, and I did what I was trained to do. Sgt. Jarrett Rivera showed up a little after me and helped in getting her [the infant] to breathe again.”



Pfc. Alex Leal, Combat Medic Specialist also heard the screams from inside Range 2 and assisted in guiding emergency vehicles to the scene.



Leal said he was inside the range facility building getting ready for qualification on his M240, machine gun. He jumped up and ran out of the building as soon as he heard the call for help. When he arrived on scene, he saw the mother and child were being taken care of, so he went to help the father with the emergency services.



With teamwork and the knowledge of pediatric CPR the infant was able to breathe again. The infant was evaluated by the medical staff. The medics said they appreciate the family for trusting them to help save the life of their child.



The training the medics learned for their military occupational specialty in Advanced Individual Training and becoming pediatric advance life support certified prepared them for this real-world situation.



“I think this is a true testament to the phrase ‘Readiness Matters, they continue to train and stand prepared for the next fight,” said Hoiland. “These Medics react at a moment’s notice to provide care for not just Soldiers, but also their families, they imbody the meaning of Selfless Service.”



Sgt. Jarret Rivera, Spc. Roberta Lee, Spc. Chloe Badiei, and Pfc. Alex Leal, are the Combat Medical Specialists assigned to 41st BEB, 2 IBCT that were on the scene providing support and emergency assistance. On Sept. 29, the medics received an Army Commendation Medal for their quick response and selfless service.