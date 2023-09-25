NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple General Construction Services Contracts for Facilities In and Around NSA Crane

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Krempp Construction Inc., Jasper, Indiana (N4008523D0086); Building Associates Inc., Bloomington, Indiana (N4008523D0087); CJW Contractors Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N4008523D0088); Doyon Management Services, Fairborn, Ohio (N4008523D0089); Industria Inc., Des Plaines, Illinois (N4008523D0090); Enfield Enterprises Inc., Springfield, Massachusetts (N4008523D0091); Richard Group LLC, Chicago, Illinois (N4008523D0098); and Howard W. Pence, Elizabethtown, Kentucky (N4008523D0099), a $95,000,000, combined maximum value, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contracts for general construction services for facilities primarily at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane, Indiana, and at Naval Operational Support Centers within a 450-mile radius of NSA Crane.



Fiscal year 2023 defense working capital funds in the amount of $6,429,500 are also awarded to Krempp Construction Inc., for the initial task order for Building 3235 batter area upgrades. The other seven awardees will each be awarded $2,500 in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee.



Work will be primarily performed in Crane, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by September 2028.



Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,447,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with 12 offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



