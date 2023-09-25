NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract to Build Air Traffic Control Tower at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois, a $117,599,000, firm-fixed price contract for a design-bid-build air traffic control tower for air operations at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina.



This contract also contains three unexercised options that, if exercised, would increase the total cumulative value to $120,229,219.



Work will be performed at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by February 2026.



Fiscal years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 military construction (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $117,599,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with one offer received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N4008523C0050).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



