I Am Navy Medicine – and Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Paul Domingo Nededog - of NMRTC Bremerton

With the announcement that four Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton were selected for advancement to the rank of chief petty officer for Fiscal Year 2024, we asked each to reflect on their designation.



Truth to tell, Joseph Paul Domingo Nededog had begun a quirky routine over the last few years specifically related to the annual notice on those selected to advance as a U.S. Navy chief petty officer.



He figured taking a few days off to be with family would provide at least some measurable distance between himself and the expected release date of the official announcement. If he wasn’t chosen, being with family was ideal therapy to get over the letdown.



This year, his time at home got interrupted.



In the best way imaginable.



“I couldn’t believe it, it felt surreal. After many tries, year after year, my mind was more focused on ‘what’s next’ after the military. I didn’t drop my pack, but I strongly felt I was seeing the end of my ruck march. Hearing I was selected in front of my family, especially my wife Sabrina, are feelings I will never forget. I wasn’t sure if I was happy, excited, sad, or just hungry…But I definitely felt relieved, and so did my family,” said Nededog, who was born in Honolulu and raised in Hawaii, Guam, Virginia, and Florida.



Although from a family with strong U.S. military heritage and a lineage of veterans, Nededog initially had no interest, or intention, of joining the military.



Then came September 11, 2001.



“I was a sophomore in high school, at football practice when it all happened. My father was at the Pentagon during the attacks. We didn’t hear from him nor his whereabouts for a couple days. Seeing our country come together afterwards and more of my peers graduating to serve had a huge impact on the trajectory of the next 19 years of my life immediately post high school,” explained Nededog, who attended Woodbridge Senior High School, Virginia, 2000 to 2002 and graduated from Pearl City High School, Hawaii in 2004.



After receiving the news on being selected for the rank of Navy chief petty officer, he immediately informed his mother and father.



“I called my parents first because they have supported me since day one. The feelings I could hear in my mother and father’s voice over the phone set me on another type of feeling I haven’t shared before…It was a great feeling,” Nededog said.



Well before his selection moment happened, his choice of becoming a hospital corpsman - the Navy’s largest and most decorated rating – almost didn’t happen.



“Initially, I had every intention of becoming a United States Marine. I wanted to be a machine gunner and was on the ‘delayed entry’ program for the USMC. Last minute at the Military Entrance Processing Station, I decided to join the Navy as a hospital corpsman once I discovered I could still serve with the USMC and obtain experiences more applicable to other professions outside of the military,” said Nededog.



After finishing Hospital Corps school in late 2004 and Field Medical Training Battalion (Field Medical Service School), Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in 2005, he was attached to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, “The day after graduating from FMTB,” remembered Nededog, serving in Bravo [boats) and Weapons company.



Subsequent duty assignments – including two deployments downrange to Afghanistan and once into Iraq - followed at Quantico, Virginia as field leading petty officer at the John Bradley Branch Clinic serving the Officer Candidate School; Medical Education and Training Campus, Fort Sam Houston, Texas for Biomedical Equipment Technician training; U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan; amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, (LHD-1); Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia; Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Florida; back to Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii but this time with 3rd Dental Battalion, 21st Dental Company before his current assignment at NHB.



As gratifying as it is to advance to the rank of chief, Nededog insists it will still be business as usual.



“Becoming a U.S. Navy chief petty officer means many things to me. I owe this promotion to many and it’s time to pay up. Every rank promotion is a result of hard work, commitment, dedication, loyalty, sacrifice, and passion for the job. The journey in becoming a better version of myself is ongoing,” remarked Nededog, noting that there is a challenge which comes with being selected.



“Since hearing the news, I daily revisit that moment I found out,” Nededog said. “Being at the top of my game is imperative day in and day out. Learning doesn’t end.”



“I am ready for this. Within the past decade, I’ve had some great mentors and leaders who have been preparing me for this,” he continued. “There are many I am still thanking; God, family, family friends, friends, junior Sailors, peers, leaders, and the Chief’s Mess.”



With approximately 19 years – and counting - of military experience serving in Navy Medicine, Nededog contends those accumulated years have prepared him to live up to the well-worn phrase heard throughout the fleet, “go ask the chief.”



“Either I know the answer, or I don’t. If I don’t, I’m sure my brothers and sisters will, or we will find an answer quick. There is nothing we cannot accomplish together. Best believe I will be learning more,” said Nededog, adding that the best part about his career is seeing Sailors become better and accomplish what they set out to do.



“Especially those that I’ve helped,” he noted. “And knowing I would give my life for them in battle, and they wouldn’t hesitate to do the same.”



When asked to sum up his experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Nededog replied, “Thank you, Navy Medicine, for the continued experiences of love, support, challenges, heritage, and inclusion.”