USO Supports U.S. and NATO Service Members at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland.

Deployed USO employees along with U.S. Army Col. Grant Fawcett, 3rd Infantry Division deputy commander for support, and Polish Army Lt. Col. Artur Zuber, commander of training ground command, conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled USO facility at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Sept. 28. The USO workers, along with multinational soldiers from NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland who volunteered in their spare time, spent the last three months developing the facility to create a space for deployed personnel to enjoy. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland - U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division as well as multinational service members from other countries serving at Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA) will be able to enjoy a variety of recently upgraded amenities thanks to the USO.

USO employees, volunteers, and service members supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland were in attendance at BPTA Sept. 28, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the grand opening of a newly upgraded USO facility.

The revamped 5,000 square-foot space has all new furniture, newly constructed rooms, and an assortment of entertainment options including billiards, ping-pong, TV and gaming stations, a computer room, movie theater, and a snack and beverage bar.

Additionally, it’s not just the inside that has seen improvements. The outside now has newly built porches with outdoor tables and chairs, outdoor heaters, and a fenced-in garden.

Everything came together for the facility because of hard work put in by USO employees and service members from different countries who volunteered in their spare time, according to Tom Blakely, USO area director for Eastern Europe.

“It’s all about team-work and partnerships,” said Blakely. “We got volunteers to help from Romania, Great Britain, Croatia, and the U.S.”

Blakely explained that one of their achieved goals was to help provide a way for military members to connect with their families back home.

“There is available high-speed Internet as well as a room designed specifically for the USO Reading Program, where service members can read books to their children back home, and we will send a copy of that book to the family,” said Blakely.

According to Sgt. Maj. Phillip McFarland, operations sergeant major for the 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, the USO facility really means a lot to the Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division.

It gives them a place to decompress and maintain communication with their friends and family, he said.

“It provides some creature comforts but also allows Soldiers to maintain contact with loved ones while away,” said McFarland.