Raising the Bar: MCBH Marine breaks Hawaii State Powerlifting Record

Photo By Cpl. Brandon Aultman | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriela Rodriguez, a warehouse clerk with Staff Noncommissioned Officers Academy Hawaii, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, supervises Corporals Course students during a patrolling exercise, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, MCBH, Sept. 15, 2023. Rodriguez recently made headlines in the competitive powerlifting world, breaking several state records in her weight class at the 2023 USA Powerlifting Wahine Open. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriela Rodriguez, a rising contender in the competitive powerlifting world, recently made waves in Hawaii by shattering state records in her weight class at the 2023 USA Powerlifting Wahine Open. Gabriela's journey from her hometown of Fresno, California to where she is now stands as a testament to her unwavering self-belief and relentless commitment to personal growth.



Born to Mexican immigrant parents, Gabriela's upbringing was steeped in hard work and determination. "I'm first generation, along with my siblings," she reflects, "My parents both come from Mexico." Raised in a household where her parents worked tirelessly for more than 12 hours a day, Gabriela's childhood was forever marked by the sacrifices of her family. She remembers, "Watching my parents struggle only made me appreciate all the hard work they did." Gabriela would later adopt her parents' hard-working attitude to fulfill her dreams of becoming both a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, and a world-class powerlifter.



Gabriela's potential for greatness wasn't always so apparent to her. Her first glimpse into the world of powerlifting began in 2014 when she was a sophomore in high school. "I was lacking confidence," she admits, "and I knew I could do more with myself." This desire for self-improvement, both physically and mentally, served as the fuel for her accomplishments. Over time, she has worked tirelessly to build a legacy for herself that she can be proud of.



Her recent competitive powerlifting performance in Hawaii became a defining moment in her career. She was going up against some of the best lifters in her weight class that Hawaii had to offer, and many wondered if she was nervous or fearful of losing. Gabriela's response was unwavering: "I was more excited than nervous because I wasn't thinking about the competition. I was just focused on winning."



Even when faced with setbacks, she exhibited remarkable resilience. “On the first lift, I got a red light, which means I failed the lift, essentially due to not listening to the commands,” Rather than feel discouraged, Gabriela immediately re-evaluated her emotions and regained her composure, proving that her mental fortitude was just as unyielding as her physical strength. “And after that, there was no stopping me.”



Her remarkable performance at the competition not only secured victory but also shattered two state records, one for highest bench press, and the other for highest overall lift in her weight class. Gabriela's success was a testament to her relentless dedication, resilience, and belief in herself. Now, she has made a name for herself as someone to be watched.



Beyond her achievements, Gabriela is dedicated to inspiring others. As a recent corporals course chief instructor, she passionately imparts wisdom to her students and fellow instructors. At its core, her leadership style emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself and never uttering the words "I can't."



Gabriela’s journey is far from over. She plans to continue her career in powerlifting by attending the World Powerlifting Cup in June of 2024. Looking to the future, her goal is to put herself in a position to motivate and empower others, particularly adolescents, who may be navigating difficult phases in their lives as she has. She understands the significance of emotional support and self-confidence, especially when facing life's challenges.



Gabriela stands as an example to all Marines and civilians alike, and her life serves as a roadmap to others who may want to follow in her footsteps. Her story is not just about smashing powerlifting records; it's about empowerment, resilience, and the unwavering belief in one's own potential.