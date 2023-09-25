Joint Task Force – Red Hill Hosts Defueling Open House October 3, 4-6 p.m. Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) officials invite members of the community to an open house October 3, 4-6 p.m., at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall.
“As we begin defueling operations October 16, we want the community to know that we take protecting human health, the environment, and aquifer seriously," said Vice Admiral John Wade, JTF-RH Commander. “We’re hosting this open house so the community can learn more about the plans and actions we’re taking to mitigate risk and ask questions and get answers.”
JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or downloads the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store
