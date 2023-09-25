Joint Task Force – Red Hill Hosts Defueling Open House October 3, 4-6 p.m. Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park

Photo By Cpl. Kayla Halloran | Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) hosts a Defueling open house. The purpose of the...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Kayla Halloran | Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) hosts a Defueling open house. The purpose of the open house is to engage with community leaders and members of the public on JTF-RH roles and missions along with updates on the defueling status. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators, government officials, and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator in Honolulu, Hawaii, September 8, 2023. (DoD graphic by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran) see less | View Image Page

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) officials invite members of the community to an open house October 3, 4-6 p.m., at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall​.



“As we begin defueling operations October 16, we want the community to know that we take protecting human health, the environment, and aquifer seriously," said Vice Admiral John Wade, JTF-RH Commander. “We’re hosting this open house so the community can learn more about the plans and actions we’re taking to mitigate risk and ask questions and get answers.”



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or downloads the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store