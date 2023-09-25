Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force – Red Hill Hosts Defueling Open House October 3, 4-6 p.m. Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park

    JTF-RH Hosts Defueling Open House

    Photo By Cpl. Kayla Halloran | Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) hosts a Defueling open house. The purpose of the...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) officials invite members of the community to an open house October 3, 4-6 p.m., at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall​.

    “As we begin defueling operations October 16, we want the community to know that we take protecting human health, the environment, and aquifer seriously," said Vice Admiral John Wade, JTF-RH Commander. “We’re hosting this open house so the community can learn more about the plans and actions we’re taking to mitigate risk and ask questions and get answers.”

    JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

    For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or downloads the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 21:47
    Story ID: 454758
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force – Red Hill Hosts Defueling Open House October 3, 4-6 p.m. Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    JTF-RH Hosts Defueling Open House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jtfrh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT