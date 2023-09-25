The holistic SHARP professional; USARHAW hosts SHARP training summit

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) professionals attended a SHARP Training Summit at Hale Koa, Hawaii, Sept. 26-29, 2023.

U.S. Army Hawaii (USARHAW) and 25th Infantry Division (ID) Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), Jodee Watters, alongside the SHARP deputy, U.S. Army Maj. Shalondra Suto, and SHARP Chief of Staff, Mr. Edward Brown organized the summit to bring together the SHARP and SAPR professionals from all military branches to discuss the modernization of the program.

“We want to be able to have our leaders and SHARP professionals take this information to network and connect with each other and with the speakers.” Watters said, as she explained the importance of hosting the summit in person, “You just can’t get that through a computer.”

Watters defines SHARP as a space for victims of sexual assault and harassment to get the help they need through quick responses and preventative measures. It defines and creates awareness for soldiers and their leaders and enables them to speak up against acts of sexual assault and harassment.

Watters said the program is being redesigned and restructured, implementing changes in the accountability and professionalization of the programs. The goal for the program is to have 16 full-time victim advocates, 16 full-time brigade SARCs, three supervisory SARCs, one lead SARC, a SHARP prevention specialist, and a SHARP service support specialist.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Wakeitha Alston described her experience at the summit.

“I think it’s perfect,” Alston said, “bringing our leaders together in one room to go over what the changes will be and to hear their challenges and struggles.”

According to Watters, SHARP is in place for soldiers and leaders as a resource. It provides the support soldiers need as victims of sexual assault and harassment and gives leaders a resource to prevent sexual assault and harassment.

U.S. Army Col. David Zinn, the 25th ID Deputy Commander, echoed the words of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville.

“If we don’t create the right culture or the right climate, we can’t have a ready unit.” Zinn said, “It’s not the people or the mission, it’s both together, it’s all one.”

