USS Howard Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Story by Lieutenant Junior Grade Morgan Bollinger



YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 1, 2023) – Cmdr. Cameron Dennis relieved Capt. Edward Angelinas as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship, Sept. 1.



“It was my honor and privilege to serve as Howard’s commanding officer,” said Angelinas, a Michigan native. “I am very proud and impressed with this crew, and I know Howard will do great things under Cmdr. Dennis’ leadership.”



Angelinas’ next duty assignment will be as director of the Maritime Operations Center at U.S. 7th Fleet.



Cmdr. Cameron Dennis most recently served as the executive officer of the destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76).



“I stand before you today taking command of Howard with great pride and humility,” said Dennis. “I am excited for the opportunities ahead, moving forward with determination and a sense of purpose. Howard is ready for victory.”



Dennis’ previous sea assignments include tours as the materiel and combat systems officer of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, chief engineer aboard the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11), and as the navigator and damage control assistant onboard the destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91).



Ashore, he served on the staff of the Commander, Naval Forces Europe / Naval Forces Africa / U.S. 6th Fleet and as the lead instructor of the Surface Navigator’s Course at the Surface Warfare School Command.



Commissioned in 2001, USS Howard is named in honor of Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jimmie E. Howard. He was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1967 by President Lyndon B. Johnson for heroism in the Vietnam War.



USS Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

