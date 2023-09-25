Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads

    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker | 230929-N-KC192-2303 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Hospital Corpsman John...... read more read more

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Story by Bobbie Camp and Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    Twenty-four Sailors achieved a major milestone in their enlisted career as they were advanced to the rank of a chief petty officer during a ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads – Portsmouth Annex, Sep. 29, 2023.

    Witnessed by a gathering of family, friends, command leadership, and teammates, the Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) Sailors from area commands were pinned with fouled anchors and donned the khaki combination covers for the first time.

    “I feel great, and there is a lot of good energy in here,” expressed Chief Machinist Mate Mitchell Didriksen, a native of Mt. Plymouth, Florida, and assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). “We’re really excited for the next chapter in our careers.”

    The pinning ceremony marks the conclusion of a six-week training period where selects are mentored by current chief petty officers through a time-honored initiation, in order to provide them the tools necessary to carry out the duties and responsibilities of a chief.

    “It was a really long process,” explained Chief Hospital Corpsman Ashton Kang, a native of Imlay, Michigan, and assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Little Creek. “It’s very humbling and educational, with a lot of heartfelt emotions.”

    Retired Fleet Master Chief April Beldo was a guest speaker during the ceremony and spoke of the journey to becoming a chief.

    “I want you to remember [all the feelings you have had through this],” stressed Beldo. “I want you to remember the pride you feel every time you put on that uniform and look in the mirror. I look at each and every one of you and I am so proud to welcome you as a chief petty officer and to recognize you are about to embark upon a journey as a part of the Chiefs’ Mess.”

    Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. Most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.

    “I’m appreciative of everything and everyone that’s instilled some faith in me and my leadership,” concluded Chief Hospital Corpsman John Gorey, a Philadelphia native and assigned to NMFL. “I just want to do them proud and continue to keep on their legacies through my actions.”

    NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. NMFL provides oversight for 21 NMRTCs, logistics, and public health and dental services throughout the U.S. East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Europe, and the Middle East.

    Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 16:33
    Story ID: 454730
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads, by Bobbie Camp and PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Navy Medicine
    Navy Chief
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    MMFL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT