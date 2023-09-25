Keesler activates Space Force Det 2

Keesler held an activation and assumption of command ceremony for the 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 2 at the Bay Breeze Event Center, Sept. 19.

With the assumption of command, Det 2 is taking on administrative control of all non-prior service Guardians at Keesler and working with other mission partners to ensure a smooth transition. They are also preparing to launch their own supplementary Space Cyber Fundamentals course to further develop Guardians.

When the Space Force was established, training of Intelligence and Cyber fields were directed to initially remain with the Air Force. As the Space Force rapidly developed its own identity, it became clear they needed to better prepare Guardians by providing space-specific education and opportunities to foster a new culture.

“Soon, Cyber Guardians will also attend Space Cyber Fundamentals before departing to their first duty station,” said U.S. Space Force Capt. Samuel Aspiranti III, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 2 commander. “This course will be delivered by our detachment to further Guardians' understanding of the space domain, different space mission areas, and how cyberspace enables, defends and could potentially exploit space operations.”

The modern Joint Warfighter relies on space capabilities such as the Global Positioning System that provides data on position, navigation and timing for Precision Guided Munitions. Space-based missile warning, a foundational capability of the U.S. Space Force, supports early detection of launches around the globe, allowing notification to allied forces. Ground forces utilize satellite communication to coordinate fires and call-in support. Additionally, intelligence products derived from space-based capabilities drive operations in all warfighting domains.

With the activation, Det. 2 will deliver specialized training to Guardians in the cyber and intelligence domains to further advance their development and capabilities at operationally relevant speeds.

“In recent years, our adversaries have rapidly developed their own capabilities in space,” said Aspiranti. “In this contested environment, the development of our Guardians is paramount. We look forward to maintaining close working relationships with the Air Force.”

