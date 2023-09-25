Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB Hosts Hypersonic Weapon Familiarization Training

    Photo By Lindsey Iniguez | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Komives, Hypersonic Employment subject matter expert,...... read more read more

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Courtesy Story

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    Operational crews from B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, and F-15E Strike Eagle units across Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Combat Command participated in hypersonic weapon familiarization training at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Sept. 28.

    The participating crews received expert academics and training on hypersonic fundamentals and participated in tactical discussion on hypersonic operations to increase operational readiness and prepare multiple Air Force aircraft communities for hypersonics including the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, and other programs under development.

    The crews focused on the fundamentals of hypersonics, operational and logistics considerations, and in-depth tactical discussions.

    The Department of Defense is developing hypersonic science and technology to ensure the U.S. can rapidly field operational hypersonic systems.

    The Air Force will continue to invest in researching, developing, testing, producing, and fielding cost-effective weapons. These weapons are a mix of stand-off, stand-in, hypersonic, and subsonic precision guided munitions. The Air Force also continues to develop revolutionary advanced weapon capabilities to maintain a competitive advantage over the pacing challenge.

