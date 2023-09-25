Edwards AFB Hosts Hypersonic Weapon Familiarization Training

Photo By Lindsey Iniguez | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Komives, Hypersonic Employment subject matter expert,...... read more read more Photo By Lindsey Iniguez | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Komives, Hypersonic Employment subject matter expert, orients operational crews B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, and F-15E Strike Eagle units across Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Combat Command on the Air Force’s Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile as they participate in hypersonic weapon familiarization training at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Sept. 28, 2023. The participating crews received expert academics and training on hypersonic fundamentals and participated in tactical discussion on hypersonic operations to increase operational readiness and prepare multiple aircraft communities for hypersonics including the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, and other programs under development. The Department of Defense is developing hypersonic science and technology to ensure the U.S. can rapidly field operational hypersonic systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsey Iniguez) see less | View Image Page

Operational crews from B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, and F-15E Strike Eagle units across Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Combat Command participated in hypersonic weapon familiarization training at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Sept. 28.



The participating crews received expert academics and training on hypersonic fundamentals and participated in tactical discussion on hypersonic operations to increase operational readiness and prepare multiple Air Force aircraft communities for hypersonics including the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, and other programs under development.



The crews focused on the fundamentals of hypersonics, operational and logistics considerations, and in-depth tactical discussions.



The Department of Defense is developing hypersonic science and technology to ensure the U.S. can rapidly field operational hypersonic systems.



The Air Force will continue to invest in researching, developing, testing, producing, and fielding cost-effective weapons. These weapons are a mix of stand-off, stand-in, hypersonic, and subsonic precision guided munitions. The Air Force also continues to develop revolutionary advanced weapon capabilities to maintain a competitive advantage over the pacing challenge.