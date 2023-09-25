The U.S. Air Force Band performs at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Photo By Kristen Wong | The Massed Pipes and Drums march off the esplanade during the finale of The Royal...... read more read more Photo By Kristen Wong | The Massed Pipes and Drums march off the esplanade during the finale of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo held at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland, Aug. 23, 2023. U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adam Tianello of The U.S. Air Force Band performed with the Tattoo’s Pipes and Drums alongside bagpipers from around the world. Military tattoos are a historic tradition symbolizing the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among each nations’ armed forces and showcasing the excellence of their service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. — Making their debut on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, The U.S. Air Force Band dazzled crowds during The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland, United Kingdom, Aug. 4-26, 2023.



The tattoo, set against the backdrop of the Edinburgh Castle, celebrated each participating nation’s unique and shared military and cultural heritage. Performances included traditional and modern music, fire breathers, dance and fireworks.



The 2023 show featured performers from the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, Switzerland and Norway, and more than 200,000 people from around the world attended the show’s three-week run.



This year’s theme, “Stories,” was a celebration of sagas, myths and legends, and the common threads that bring the world together.



“At its heart, ‘Stories’ celebrates the journey of individuals from many diverse backgrounds and unity through common experiences,” said Michael Braithwaite, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo creative director.



The Band not only shared the stage with partner nations, but several members were part of combined groups with other countries’ performers. Senior Master Sgt. Adam Tianello marched with the Massed Pipes and Drums, Master Sgt. Kevin Cerovich performed with Electro Pipes, and Master Sgt. Stacey Holliday learned Gaelic in order to sing the Scottish national anthem.



“What makes this mission so special for The United States Air Force Band is not only the pageantry of the cultures that we embed with but also the ability to partner with our trusted friends from across the world,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Don Schofield, commander of the Band. “What’s most thrilling is we’re in this space with 9,000 people every night for 26 performances and… we get to project the best of American culture.”



The Band’s performances at the tattoo also supported another Air Force priority: building lasting friendships and partnerships with partner nations. Military tattoos are a historic tradition symbolizing the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among each nations’ armed forces and showcasing the excellence of their service members.



“Participating in these types of international events is a testament to the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to global engagement,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, Joint Anacostia-Bolling and11th Wing commander. “These events offer a unique platform for us to showcase the incredible talent and professionalism of The U.S. Air Force Band while also highlighting our shared values with partner nations.”