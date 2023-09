Photo By 2nd Lt. Fiona Berndt | Current and former command teams of the 235th Military Police Company pose with Major...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Fiona Berndt | Current and former command teams of the 235th Military Police Company pose with Major General Duane R. Miller, 19th U.S. Army Provost Marshal General and Command Sergeant Major Shawn A. Klosterman, Provost Sergeant Major and Command Sergeant Major during the Major General Harry H. Bandholtz at Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid, Rapid City, S.D., September 9, 2023. The award honors the most outstanding U.S. Army Military Police Unit each year. see less | View Image Page

RAPID CITY, S.D. –Members of the 235th Military Police (MP) Company received the Major General

Harry H. Bandholtz Award at Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid, Rapid City, S.D., on September

9, 2023.

The annual award recognizes the most outstanding Military Police units in the U.S. Army and the

235th received this award as a result of notable achievements while mobilizing to Naval Station

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba as part of the Joint Detention Group under Joint Task Force Guantanamo (JTFGTMO), training over 800 Soldiers in Civil Disturbance Response, amassing over 1,000 volunteer hours

within the unit, advancing the training of over 60 unit members, and partnering with civilian authority

mobile response teams and local law enforcement to train on Civil Disturbance Operations.

19th U.S. Army Provost Marshal General, Commanding General, U.S. Army Corrections Command,

Major General Duane R. Miller, and Command Sergeant Major Shawn A. Klosterman, Provost Sergeant

Major and Command Sergeant Major, Army Corrections Command presented the 235th with the

prestigious award.

“This unit consistently excels with every opportunity presented and sets the bar high for all other units to

emulate,” Miller said. “I as well as other senior leaders, are truly amazed that they did all of this while

simultaneously sustaining high levels of personnel readiness.”

The Major General Harry H. Bandholtz Award honors the legacy of Maj. Gen. Bandholtz, who was

widely recognized as the “father of the Military Police Corps.” Bandholtz established the Military Police

Corps during the drawdown of American Expeditionary Forces from Europe as a vital asset and necessary

function within the U.S. Army. The award honors the most outstanding U.S. Army Military Police Unit

each year.

“When I think about them getting this award it speaks to the legacy of the unit,” said Capt. Matthew

Davis, commander of the 235th. “It’s not just the fact that that they were really good during that time

period, but they’ve been good, and they have been building up to this point and it’s a legacy of being

really good at their job and their professionalism and being the best soldiers that has gotten them this

award.”

110 Soldiers from the 235th deployed to support JTF-GTMO and worked with Air Force, Marine, Navy

and Army Service Members. The 235th’s primary mission was detainee operations.

