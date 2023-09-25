Reserve gears up for transition to DTS

Air Force Reserve Command continues preparations to fully implement Defense Travel System Oct. 1, 2023 and transition away from legacy programs for its travel management needs.



Once implemented, the initiative is intended to reduce delays in processing since members will no longer have to rely on financial management specialists who are hundreds of miles away to review and approve vouchers for payment.



“The decision to fully implement DTS more closely aligns the Reserve with Active Duty while also allowing us to compensate our members for travel expenses in a much more timely manner,” said Col. Shannon Thompson, AFRC’s director of financial management and comptroller. “While the legacy travel systems were serviceable for their time, they no longer meet the needs of the force and often resulted in significant payment delays.”



Currently, the Reserve uses DTS and the Reserve Travel System to manage travel needs for its work force of nearly 68,000 Citizen Airmen many of whom routinely travel around the globe. After Oct. 1, 2023, DTS will be the primary means for Reservists to obtain approval for official travel and reimbursed for expenses after the travel is completed.



“Going forward, RTS will only be used for Airmen scheduled for a Permanent Change of Station or who are en route to Basic Military Training,” said Isidro Renteria Silvia, chief of operations support division at AFRC FM.



All other travel requirements will be generated in DTS via a travel authorization by either a document preparer, and Organizational Defense Travel Administrator in the unit or by members themselves.



Officials at AFRC are finalizing business rules in DTS to address the new procedures for future travel requirements. Although DTS stands to offer a smoother travel overall experience, officials are anticipating some initial growing pains as members and orders specialists become more familiar with new procedures as part of the transition.



“This is truly a transformative change that will affect every member of the command at some point,” said Renteria Silva. “We’re working hard to ensure every organization has a functional expert who has been trained and can assist others on new procedures required for scheduling travel and receiving reimbursement once the duty is complete.”



Local Defense Travel Administrators within each Wing’s financial management office or squadron ODTAs should be the first stop for end users with questions on DTS. Officials at AFRC Headquarters are providing guidance to address the myriad of scenarios affected by the change prior to implementation next month.



“We’re laser focused on this initiative because it affects the readiness of all of our members,” said Thompson. “We’re here to assist during the transition and remain confident this will ultimately serve as a more efficient travel and pay process for all Reservists.”



For more information on the transition to full DTS, contact the LDTA assigned to each organization or visit the DTS transition website at http://dvidshub.net/feature/dtsreadynow.

