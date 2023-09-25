PP23 meets with ONE Championship’s “Unstoppable” Angela Lee

Sailors and Marines assigned to the Harpers-Ferry class USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52)

stepped into the world of mixed martial arts with six-time ONE World Champion,

“Unstoppable” Angela Lee, at the Sembawang Naval Installation gym as part of a

planned stop in Singapore during Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23).



Servicemembers had the opportunity to experience first-hand what it takes to be a world

champion mixed martial artist.



“They did everything from striking, takedowns and submissions,” said Lee. “It was

beautiful to see them give the techniques a try.”



Lee took the time to coach service members on various techniques for a wide range of

experience levels.



“For some of them, this was their first time trying martial arts,” said Lee. “It was a great

honor for me to meet everybody who is part of this.”



As a trilateral native of Singapore, the U.S. and Canada, Lee became the youngest

person to ever win a world title in MMA by winning the inaugural ONE Atomweight MMA

World Championship at the age of 19.



Participants concluded the engagement with photos and signed autographs from Lee.



“I had the phenomenal opportunity to showcase my training as a Marine Corps martial

arts instructor by being Angela’s partner as she demonstrated combinations leading into

takedowns,” said USS Pearl Harbor combat cargo officer, Chief Warrant Officer Aeryk

Church. “If we get another opportunity to have her join us again, I’ll look forward to

having a short sparring opportunity and learn even more from a great champion.”



PP23 personnel embarked aboard the USS Pearl Harbor are currently conducting a port

stop in Singapore before returning to the largest humanitarian assistance and disaster

response mission throughout the Indo-Pacific.



Lee and a group of PP23 personnel are scheduled to attend ONE Fight Night 14 at

Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30. The main event of Stamp Fairtex vs.

Ham Seo Hee is for the Interim ONE Atomweight MMA World Championship in Lee's

division.

