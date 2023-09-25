SMA visits Fort Cavazos to assess needs

Photo By Pfc. Julian Winston | Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer poses for a group photo with Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Julian Winston | Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer poses for a group photo with Soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos following a morning physical readiness training session at the III Armored Corps track, Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. Junior enlisted Soldiers from across Fort Cavazos had the opportunity to do morning physical readiness training with the Sergeant Major of the Army as he visited the installation for the first time in his new role. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Julian Winston) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer visited Fort Cavazos Monday and Tuesday to introduce himself to Soldiers and assess the installation’s needs.



Fort Cavazos is one of the many installations across the country Weimer plans to visit with his wife Kimberly.



“I wanted to come down here to see some of the awesome stuff we have going on to counter some of the negative stuff,” Weimer said. “Cavazos is the center of the universe for being the protector of things. How do we transform this place to get what it offers to the front of the nation?”



Weimer’s first order of business was to view the installation’s motor pool capabilities and readiness; visits included the motor pools for 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cav. Div.



Weimer also had the opportunity to tour the Installation Reception Center, along with one of its barracks. He expressed how essential living conditions are for Soldiers, and that he takes it very seriously.



From there, Weimer took the time to brief multiple sergeants major from across the installation about his outlook on the future.



He also met with Congressman John Carter (TX-31) to have a discussion between themselves, and the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos command team.



On Tuesday, junior enlisted Soldiers got the opportunity to conduct physical readiness training alongside Weimer at the III Armored Corps Track.



“He was really motivating,” said Pfc. Tyler Moore, an enlisted Soldier in the SMA’s circuit group. “He made sure our group was always working out. Getting those extra reps in, to the best of our abilities. I’m grateful to have been able to work out with him.”



After PRT was over, Weimer remained at the track to speak with Soldiers and answer questions, using the opportunity to hand out coins to recognize a few Soldiers.



“When they told me, it was kind of a surprise,” said Pvt. Ricky Perez, one of the Soldiers that received a coin from Weimer. “I took the opportunity to get this as a memory. Not everyone gets this opportunity. Not everyone gets a coin, but to get my first coin from the SMA is crazy.”



One of the many topics of discussion was readiness, which included expectations from sergeant first classes to master sergeants and first sergeants.



Weimer met with Soldiers at the People First Center to discuss that, and more.



“It is our responsibility to transform Fort Cavazos,” Weimer said, “so that the firepower that you have in this corps is ready to go any time you need.”



He also took the time to focus on sergeant first classes, master sergeants and first sergeants who had recently returned from deployment to assess challenges and solutions, as well as their successes. Afterward, he spoke with a group that was preparing for deployment.



While at the People First Center, Weimer also had an opportunity to observe a class on suicide prevention.



Finally, Weimer received a brief on the effectiveness of new closed circuit television camera systems within barracks in order to assess possible Army wide adoption of this security measure. He inspected living conditions at the 1st Battalion, 8th Cav. Regt., 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div., barracks.



“Keep up the good work and I’ll be back,” Weimer said prior to his departure.



This visit is part of a series of visits that Weimer and his wife are doing across multiple installations.