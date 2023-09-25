Bulldogs Pledge for Life

Courtesy Photo | “Pledge for Life” displayed for all to see at 3rd BDE during Suicide Prevention Month.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | “Pledge for Life” displayed for all to see at 3rd BDE during Suicide Prevention Month. see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Cameron Ashdown – 3/1 BDE Behavioral Health Officer



Suicide prevention is a critical issue that demands continued attention, especially within the military community. We’ve heard the unfortunate number 22, provided as an estimate of veterans and service members who die by suicide per day, for far too long.



The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division recognizes the importance of suicide prevention and continues to take different steps to address it.



In a powerful display of solidarity, Bulldog leaders and Soldiers signed a Pledge for Life Sept. 11, demonstrating their unwavering support for suicide awareness.



“In the face of adversity, finding purpose can be a guiding light that helps individuals navigate through challenging times,” said Col. Matthew Adamczyk, commander of the 3rd ABCT, 1st AD.



Purpose provides people with a sense of direction, motivation, and a reason to keep going. For Bulldogs, their purpose can be deeply rooted in their commitment to serving their country and family, protecting their fellow Soldiers, and upholding the values of honor, duty, and integrity.

“I live and serve for my family, my Soldiers, and my country,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eduardo Fernandezgonzalez, senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd ABCT, 1st AD.



One of the most powerful protective factors against suicide is the unit. Creating a supportive environment is crucial in fostering a sense of purpose and promoting mental well-being. Army leaders play a pivotal role in this process by actively engaging with their subordinates, encouraging open dialogue, and providing resources for mental health support.



By signing the Pledge for Life, Soldiers and leaders are not only showing their commitment to their own well-being but also setting an example for others to follow.



Additionally, resilience is a key factor in suicide prevention. The Bulldog Brigade recognizes the importance of equipping its personnel with the necessary tools to build resilience and cope with stressors effectively. Through comprehensive training programs, mental health resources, and battle-buddy support networks, 3rd ABCT, 1st AD is actively working towards creating a culture that values mental health and resilience.



Suicide prevention in the Army is a collective effort that requires the commitment and support of every individual. The Bulldogs’ Pledge for Life sends a message of solidarity and demonstrates the organization’s dedication to the well-being of its fellow Soldiers. Finding purpose, creating a supportive environment, building resilience, and promoting help-seeking behavior are all crucial steps in preventing suicide within the Army. Together, we can work towards a future where every soldier feels valued, supported, and equipped to face life's challenges head-on.