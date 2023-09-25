Photo Story: Army Corps of Engineer-led project underway for new roofing in September 2023 at building at Fort McCoy, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with contractors associated with AR6/CRAM Roofing Joint Venture work on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with contractors associated with AR6/CRAM Roofing Joint Venture work on building 2187 on Sept. 21, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of a larger project to complete roofing work on building 2187 and building 6058 at Fort McCoy. The project is being coordinated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Workers with contractors associated with AR6/CRAM Roofing Joint Venture work on building 2187 on Sept. 21, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Jacque McNamee, project engineer for the Louisville District office of the Army Corps of Engineers at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., said a contract is in place that covers “the reroofing work for building (hangar) 6058 and building 2187.”



The contractor on this project is AR6/CRAM Roofing Joint Venture.



McNamee said the scope of work for the hangar covers a complete replacement of the existing flat-roof systems with a new two-ply modified bitumen roof system.



But overall, a lot of work is getting completed to both buildings.



“Miscellaneous repairs are being formed on the metal roof sections, including resealing open head lap joints, valley joints, and ridge cap joints,” McNamee said. “Gutter and downspout joints are also being resealed for proper function.”



The buildings are also getting a new lightning protection system replacement and new fixed ladders between roof sections.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to the post so the installation is at its best for troops to complete training. So, even a roofing project at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport contributes to that effort.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



The contractor anticipates being done with the construction phase of this contract by mid-November, McNamee said.



