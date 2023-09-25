First in the Fleet: TRF Bangor Sailor becomes the Navy’s first to earn the NAMTS CNC Machinist NEC

It’s not often that a Sailor volunteers themselves for a qualification process. Even less so with as much motivation and gusto that Machinery Repairman 2nd Class John Jones, attached to 31A Inside Machine Shop, Trident Refit Facility, Bangor, displayed after completing his Inside Machinist Job Qualification Requirement (JQR). He knew that as soon as it was available at TRFB, he wanted to work on the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machinist JQR. On February 13, 2023, Jones stepped into the Navy Afloat Training Maintenance Strategy (NAMTS) office and asked to be enrolled in the CNC Machinist JQR.



Over the next seven months, Jones worked diligently on learning how to program code, understand the syntax, and learn how to operate CNC mills and lathes. Inside Machine Shop Production Supervisor Jeshua Wood describes Jones’s experience, “There’s a lot to learn on these machines. He’s a quick learner.”



Inside Machine Shop Training Supervisor Joseph Trevino III continued, “It takes a while to qualify and be able to be let loose and machine on your own and Jones has been on his own for a while.”



Jones has fabricated 10 flanges, 25 mock-up test fittings, 15 low pressure air fittings, 28 sockets, two 22-inch-long mill tool holders, and 1,500 lashing strap rivets to support work and testing for various shops.



When asked about his interest in the qualification Jones stated, “It’s where the future of machining is going and it’ll help me in and outside of the Navy. If I were to apply for a job at [TRFB], I know that I’d have a head start thanks to NAMTS. But I also wanted to increase my machining knowledge and ability.”



Rick Smith, Master Chief Machinery Repairman (Retired), and Darrell Monroe, Senior Chief Machinery Repairman (Retired), both of whom are NAMTS inside machine subject matter experts, have lauded the endless possibilities of CNC machining.



“It allows for a repetitive rate of production, with the ability to create thousands of parts a day to provide immediate availability,” said Monroe.



Once a program is created to generate a part, the program is loaded into the machine, parts are set up and the response for the demand can be answered.



With the lack of formal Navy schools for CNC machining, Sailors take advantage of other forms of schooling through their local commands such as Workshops for Warriors with costs ranging from $2,000 to $25,000. There they can take advantage of learning how to program, which is the core to CNC machining.



The advantage of the NAMTS CNC Machining JQR is the convenience of learning from civilian counterparts at Regional Maintenance Facilities without obtaining funding for schooling and additional orders. It provides an excellent basis of programming for Sailors to enable them to use various styles of CNC machines.



Along with the help and guidance of Tool Maker Brian Lozano and Apprentice Trevor Blevins, Jones attests to learning something new every day. “One of the best parts is that if you have an issue or don’t understand a problem, the civilians here will train you on how to do it and do it correctly, he said. “They are always willing to teach,” said Jones.



Jones said that CNC machining was a completely new experience for him and that he found the CNC Machinist JQR helpful for those just getting into CNC and Mastercam. During the qualification, he became highly proficient in the use of G-codes (computer programing information) and the necessary machinery.



Jones took the post-exam on September 18 and after seeing his passing grade, immediately turned and stated that he wanted to do his certification board right away. He conducted and passed his board on September 21.



A local resident, Jones, along with his wife and child, call Port Orchard, Washington, home. His first command was amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) based out of San Diego, California, where he served for three and a half years before reporting to TRFB in December of 2020. “I Love it here at TRF. It’s been a great experience and I’ve learned a lot from the civilians.”



Machinery Repairman 2nd Class John Jones stands as the Navy’s first Sailor to earn the NAMTS CNC Machinery NEC. Congratulations!



Story Courtesy of Marvin Frilles

