Commentary: Bridging the Gap - A Call for Suicide Awareness and Prevention

In the tapestry of our lives, there are threads woven from joy and laughter, while others are spun from heartache and loss. For me, these threads carry the weight of four cherished family members, whose lives were tragically cut short by suicide. My Aunt Connie, Aunt Cheryl, cousin Lindsey, and cousin Gary all battled their own demons, and their stories are a stark reminder of the urgency in addressing suicide.



As we mark Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, I reflect not only on the pain of their absence but also on the collective responsibility we share to prevent others from following this tragic path.



When I first encountered suicide in my family, it was a subject shrouded in silence – a taboo that left us grappling with our grief in isolation. But over the years, society’s perception of mental health and suicide has shifted, allowing room for conversations that were once hushed.



Today, we talk more openly about mental health, acknowledging that it is not a sign of weakness but a facet of our humanity. The stigma that once cloaked discussions about depression, anxiety and suicidal ideations is slowly eroding. Yet, beneath the surface of this progress lies a stark reality: the cost of seeking help remains a formidable barrier. Insurance costs soar, and not all policies provide therapy coverage that many desperately need.



Access to care is an important tool and text-based therapy is emerging as a lifeline in these turbulent waters. In a world where it can be daunting to share one’s innermost struggles with a stranger, texting provides a shield – a buffer that allows for vulnerability without the intimidating gaze of another. It’s a step toward inclusivity in mental health care that we should champion, alongside making traditional therapy more accessible for all.



In our quest to better understand mental health, we must heed the wisdom of Dr. Seuss, who once said, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” These words resonate deeply when we consider the collective responsibility we bear.



In a post-pandemic world that grows increasingly remote, our interactions have evolved. Office chatter and water cooler conversations have been replaced by virtual meetings and typed messages. Yet, amidst this digital transformation, we must not forget the essence of human connection. It’s not enough to ask, “How are you?” in passing. We must actively listen and show empathy, for beneath the façade of “I’m fine” may lie profound struggles. We must remember that the human heart still longs for connection.



Even within digital realms, we can be the lifeline someone desperately needs. In conversations, whether through text, email, or video calls, we can listen actively and without judgment. We can offer a comforting presence, even if it’s virtual. By doing so, we fulfill the wisdom of Dr. Seuss – we care, and we act, making the world incrementally better.



The statistics from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are clear – suicide is a pressing concern. It ranks as the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. Men face a higher risk, and the burden falls disproportionately on white men. However, there is hope within these numbers – 94% of people surveyed in the U.S. believe that suicide can be prevented. This statistic is a testament to the collective belief in our capacity to effect change.



The threads of my family’s tapestry bear the weight of loss, but they also bear the promise of hope. I reflect on my Aunt Connie, whose dance and laughter once filled our home, and I know she would want us to dance in celebration of life. My Aunt Cheryl, full of life and adventure, always ready to try something new and the life of the party. I think of my cousin Lindsey, whose cheerfulness and inclusivity touched so many, and I believe she would want us to embrace one another with open hearts. My cousin Gary’s memory serves as a reminder that even in the darkness, there can be a glimmer of connection waiting to be kindled.



In the spirit of Dr. Seuss’s words, we must care a whole awful lot – about our friends, our family, our coworkers, and even those we’ve never met. We must care about the stranger on the other end of the text message, the colleague on the video call, and the loved ones we embrace in person. For in caring, we find the strength to change lives and, quite possibly, save them.



Suicide is a formidable adversary, but it’s not invincible. It can be prevented. It starts with the belief that every life is worth it and that no one should suffer in silence. It begins with the commitment to bridge the gap, to listen, to empathize, and to act. Together, we can weave a new narrative – one of hope, support, and resilience.



Being a village that supports one another is not a mere sentiment – it’s an imperative. Each life is worth it, and every voice matters. To my colleagues in Battle Creek, Michigan, I encourage you to become Question, Persuade, Refer certified through an MWR partnership that offers suicide prevention training. This equips us with the knowledge to recognize signs and take meaningful action. Our agency’s Employee Assistance Program offers free confidential services, including counseling sessions and a wealth of resources to address not only suicide but also the myriad of stressors we face.



Let us be the village that supports, the friend that listens, and the advocate for change. In doing so, we honor those we’ve lost and pave the way for a brighter future.

