Arnold Community Council recognizes service of Arnold AFB first responders.

Photo By Kali Bradford | Caption for image 230912-F-TA805-1020: Glenn Liston, Arnold Community Council president, left, presents Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services Fire Inspector Guy Chastain with a plaque after recognizing him as an outstanding first responder during a meeting of the ACC at the Gossick Leadership Center at Arnold AFB, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Sept. 12, 2023. Chastain was one of three recipients of the 2023 Arnold Community Council First Responder Awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kali Bradford)

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – First responders with Arnold Air Force Base were recognized for their service at the Sept. 12, 2023, meeting of the Arnold Community Council, or ACC.

Arnold Fire and Emergency Services Fire Prevention Officer Christian Lyle, Arnold FES Fire Inspector Guy Chastain, and Department of the Air Force Police Officer Nick Watson were each presented with plaques from ACC President Glenn Liston.

Before presenting the plaques, Liston gave a brief speech about the three individuals and their service to Arnold AFB, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. The award ceremony is a tradition in remembrance of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, recognized as Patriot Day.

“One of the things that has become tradition for us is to recognize the first responders at Arnold Air Force Base,” Liston explained. “We do it this time of year because it does tie in very well with our memory of what happened 22 years ago on 9/11. We want to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of the first responders at Arnold Air Force Base as represented by three of their finest.”

Following Liston, ACC Vice President Dan Pierre took the podium where he asked attendees to join him in a moment of silence in remembrance of the individuals involved in 9/11.

Pierre then spoke about the bravery of the individuals of the 9/11 before calling up each award recipient.

“September 11 was a tragic day and an attack against America, but also following that attack we witnessed outstanding bravery and performance from first responders, and that is something that we recognize at Arnold and are very pleased to have our own crew of first responders that we want to take the time to recognize,” Pierre said.

Representing Arnold AFB FES were Christian Lyle and Guy Chastain.

In the 2023 fiscal year, both Lyle and Chastain produced a comprehensive prevention program, welded a permit program that supported increases in new construction, as well as ongoing maintenance activities with zero fires attributed to hot work performed. They reviewed 71 investment needs, trained in life safety compliance with the National Fire Protection Association and supported the AEDC Commander’s Continual Inspection Program by serving on the Wing Inspection Team. The two men have more than six decades of service combined.

Representing the Department of the Air Force, or DAF, Police Officers was Nick Watson. New to the DAF, Watson joined the force in 2022. During his time with DAF, Watson has worked nine DUI checkpoints conducted jointly with Tennessee Highway Patrol on Wattendorf Highway, resulting in the removal of several dangerous and unlicensed drivers from base roadways.

Additionally, Watson has issued 11 roadside revocations for various offenses and tickets for 112 traffic violations so far in 2023. He also conducts traffic enforcement in the area of the bus stop in Arnold Village base housing ensuring the area is safe every afternoon when kids arrive back from attending school.

During the meeting, Pierre added his appreciation for the crew of brave first responders.

“We thank these gentlemen along with all of the first responders on base who keep us safe,” he said.