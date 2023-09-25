Commissaries to remain open during potential shutdown

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Military commissaries will remain open worldwide for a limited amount of time during a potential federal government shutdown, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announced.



“We are committed to doing everything possible to minimize the impact of any budget decisions on our patrons,” said John Hall, DeCA director and CEO. “The Defense Department recognizes how significant the commissary benefit is for our military’s wellbeing and quality of life.”



In the event of a government shutdown, commissaries will continue full operation of commissaries for a period of up to 60 days or until all DeCA defense working capital funds cash are exhausted, Hall said. The agency’s 235 stores serve the military community in 13 countries worldwide.



“Our operating status would be subject to change depending on the length of a shutdown or until our current funding is exhausted,” he said. “We will always provide updated store information on our website (https://corp.commissaries.com/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/YourCommissary) and X (formerly known as Twitter) as a shutdown continues,” he said. “We will do our best to support our military communities whenever and wherever possible.”



If after a shutdown occurs and DeCA’s working capital funds are exhausted, at that time, overseas commissaries and stores identified as remote U.S. locations where no other sources of food are reasonably available for military personnel would remain open.



Patrons should also check the “Store Information & Holiday Hours” box on their store’s webpage (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations) for specific operating schedules.



Hall also recommends that service members and their families stay tuned in to their local news outlets for information about any potential impact to services on their installations.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America's military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.

