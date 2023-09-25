Celebrating surgical and dental innovation at the 2023 NMCSD Warrior Care Summit

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Daniel Hammer, (L) Naval Medical Center San Diego Maxillofacial Restorative...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Daniel Hammer, (L) Naval Medical Center San Diego Maxillofacial Restorative Surgery Platform director, leads a panel discussion at the 2023 Warrior Care Summit, Sept. 25, 2023. In partnership with the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, NMCSD hosted the summit. Advanced and pioneering surgical capabilities were showcased and collaboration was fostered amongst more than over 200 attendees. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), in partnership with the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, hosted the 2023 Warrior Care Summit, Sept. 25. Advanced and pioneering surgical capabilities were showcased and collaboration was fostered amongst more than 200 attendees.



Military and private sector surgeons, dentists, and rehabilitative healthcare team members from across the country focused on emerging technologies and advanced restoration of the maxillofacial region (mouth, jaw, and face).



“We are here today, to discuss our newest and most innovative surgical techniques using a team of experts and cutting-edge technology to reconstruct shattered faces and faces that have been devastated by cancer,” said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, NMCSD, director. “To know that what we do changes lives, improves quality of life, and preserves the fighting force of our nation is what this summit is all about.”



Since September of 2020, NMCSD has distinguished itself as a leader in the treatment and restoration of the maxillofacial region after designing and successfully completing its first immediate jaw reconstruction with 3D printed teeth, also known as the Jaw in a Day procedure.



“We are pursuing the designation of Center of Excellence [for the Jaw in a day procedure], but the truth is we are already functioning as a Center of Excellence,” added Adriano.



The advancement in NMCSD’s Maxillofacial Restorative Surgery Platform could not come at a more fitting time for the military. The summit also had its eye on the broader implications of supporting the warfighter.



“Our naval forces are operating in a battle space that is quickly growing in lethality, complexity, and scope. We are in a new age of warfare, one in which the integration of technology, concepts, partners, and systems across the entire operational footprint will determine victory in conflict,” said Capt. Walter Brafford, Naval Medical Forces Support Command commander. “We must continue to innovate, challenge norms, always seek to improve to ensure that our warfighters receive the best care — the most compassionate care possible.”



Since implementing NMCSD’s Maxillofacial Restorative Surgery Platform, a total of 21 patients have had their lives transformed — 13 of those were active-duty members. Restoring the warfighter in what appears to be a seamless procedure is far from simple, yet the team of highly trained surgeons do just that.



“When we think of combat related injuries few would attribute head and neck injuries to be the second most common injuries,” points out Cmdr. Daniel Hammer, NMCSD’s Maxillofacial Restorative Surgery Platform director. “Regrettably when these head and neck injuries occur, they are incredibly debilitating to the service member. The Jaw in a Day procedure has enabled us to tackle not only a medical challenge, but a sense-of-self challenge.”



Aside from addressing transformative life-style challenges, the Jaw in a Day procedure — one that entails a diverse range of medical expertise — is also offering our combatant commanders increased readiness.



“The devastation to the face, mouth, and jaw can come from various aspects, from cancer, to benign tumors, to trauma both on and off the battlefield. Regardless of the origin, NMCSD has one of the most comprehensive care pathways for patients consisting of approximately 125 team members representing six directorates, 10 departments, and 16 services integrated across eight clinical care pathways such as speech and swallow restoration,” states Hammer. “These resources are all aligned to ensuring the readiness of the warfighter and improving their quality of life.”



In addition, the platform supports seven Graduate Medical Education and three Graduate Dental Education programs and numerous nursing and corpsman initiatives, explained Cmdr. Yan T. Ortiz-Pomales, NMCSD Plastic Surgery department head.



“The remarkable thing about the Jaw in a Day procedure is that we receive an increase in case volume and complexity for our providers, nurses, and corpsman. Additionally, it also ties in with staff retention and recruitment of medical staff members, particularly when DoD is spearheading such advanced medical capabilities compared to anyone else,” added Ortiz-Pomales.



The summit concluded on an enthusiastic note.



“Everyone who attended the summit takes away a profound appreciation for the innovation of NMCSD’s Maxillofacial Restorative Surgery Platform,” said Hammer. “We are grateful for their attendance, participation, and insight to further advance warfighter care.”



