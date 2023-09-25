Bridging the Gap: Area clergy gain insight into military life at Fort Sill

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Area clergy had the opportunity Sept. 28, 2023, to experience the life of a Soldier,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Area clergy had the opportunity Sept. 28, 2023, to experience the life of a Soldier, when the group, hosted by Fort Sill Chaplain, Col. Robert Glazner, visited the post. The religious leaders experienced a tour of the post, a live fire and even good ol' Army chow. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Sept. 28, 2023) — With the roar of 105mm Howitzers in the background and the rich history of Fort Sill surrounding them, area clergy, hosted by Fort Sill Chaplain Col. Robert Glazner, delved into the multifaceted life of Soldiers on September 28, 2023.



The day was designed to enlighten spiritual leaders about the diverse needs and duties of the military personnel, strengthening the bonds between Fort Sill and the community.



The clergy were treated to a live fire demonstration of 105mm Howitzers by the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment Salute Battery, showcasing the precision and power of the military artillery. This demonstration provided the religious leaders with a glimpse into the day-to-day life of a Soldier and the responsibilities they uphold.



Following the demonstration, the guests were taken on a tour around Fort Sill, where they visited the Old Post Chapel, the oldest still-in-use chapel in Oklahoma, symbolizing the enduring faith and spiritual resilience of the military community. The chapel stands as a testament to the rich history and heritage of Fort Sill and serves as a beacon of hope and solace for many, said Glazner.



Glazner described the significance of the day, stating, "Today, we're taking some clergy from the community out, and we're showing them a day in the life of a Soldier. They're going to get to fire a 105 howitzer, see how an FDC works, and eat in a mess hall. We're letting them see how Lawton and Fort Sill connect and what the needs of our Soldiers are."



The visit also included a dining experience, where the clergy were served lunch, allowing them to savor the quintessential Army chow, further immersing them in the Soldier's life.



When asked about the importance of such interactions between chaplains and the clergy, Col. Glazner emphasized the crucial role of spiritual leaders in helping individuals during times of crisis. "Many of our family members and Soldiers go off post and turn to their pastor, priest, or rabbi in times of crisis. Understanding what they do will help them as they care for them," he explained.



Col. Glazner hopes that the clergy will realize that the Army is diverse, consisting of individuals from various professions and backgrounds, contrary to Hollywood stereotypes. "The stereotype hurts them as they care for Soldiers and hurts our nation by not understanding who we are," he added.



Stephanie Jenkins, a pastor with the St. Andrews Episcopalian Church of Lawton, expressed her enthusiasm about the visit, "I have a lot of Soldiers in my church, and I want to see what life is like for them and have a better understanding of what they do. There's so much to learn out here, and there's so much history. This is just really great."



The event successfully bridged the gap between the military and spiritual realms, fostering mutual respect and understanding, said Glazner. It highlighted the diversity within the Army and emphasized the importance of community support for Soldiers and their families, reinforcing the bonds between Fort Sill and the surrounding community.