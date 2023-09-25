Main Post Chapel hosts devotional focused on encouragement, resiliency

FORT JOHNSON, La. — On Sept. 20, a night when the Fort Johnson Main Post Chapel usually concentrates on fellowship and bible study, the church welcomed a guest speaker to provide a devotional message instead. Retired chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Douglas Carver, Chaplaincy Services executive director for the North American Mission Board, provides professional and pastoral support to 3,900 Southern Baptist chaplains who minister in various settings around the world.

During the devotional, carver broke bread with church members, entertained them with gospel music and spoke about scripture and how it can be a foundation to build resiliency.

Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries, Fort Johnson garrison chaplain, said Carver was at Fort Johnson to not only speak words of encouragement to the Main Post Chapel congregation but, in the week he was here, to also build bridges with churches and congregations off the installation.

“It’s people like him that help us maintain a healthy and resilient community,” Jeffries said. “In order to do that he has met with Fort Johnson leadership and chaplains and close to 90 pastors from the surrounding area to build community relations and connections on Fort Johnson and outside our gates.”

Carver spent 38 years in uniform and is proud to visit Fort Johnson to try to strengthen the connection and support between the installation and other churches.

“The partnership already exists. What I have seen and experienced this week only validates that connection as the pastors we met with got to know us and each other better,” Carver said.

Those conversations fostered ways for the larger religious community to support one another and increase that friendship and support.

“The pastors shared how they could support the religious and spiritual needs of our troops who live in their communities and are members of their congregations,” Carver said.

After meeting with pastors from off the installation, it was time to hone in on Fort Johnson’s congregation.

For what he would consider a small installation, Carver was impressed with the number of Families and Soldiers who took an interest in chapel activities.

“Hopefully, the messages I bring to the chapel congregation improves their interest in the holy scriptures because I think their spiritual strength and growth adds to their resiliency, especially for those in the military. It’s all about mind, body and soul,” Carver said.

With the challenging demands of the armed services, a spiritual life can enhance other aspects of a Soldier’s life.

“It can make them more effective in the mission and as part of a Family raising children and maintaining a successful relationship with their spouse,” Carver said. “We want to help strengthen them in every facet of their lives.”

Pfc. Micah Hall, 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, attended the devotional. Hall goes to church at the Main Post Chapel and wanted to get out of his room to fellowship with his fellow church members.

“I thought I needed to get out and do something that makes me a better person. I wanted to be closer to God and that’s what I did,” Hall said.

Heather Williams, a chaplain spouse, also attended the event. Williams had the opportunity to meet with Carver at another event and was impressed.

“I love his heart for the military and our Families,” Williams said.

Williams thinks it’s important that service members know people like Carver have served and are still advocating for them.

“He speaks to the importance of community and strengthening and supporting others to reinforce our overall resiliency,” Williams said. “You have to bring people together at events like this to foster that fortitude.”

For more information about the Religious Support Office call 337-531-2669.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 11:43 Story ID: 454545 Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Main Post Chapel hosts devotional focused on encouragement, resiliency, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.