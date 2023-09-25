Col. Hanson Signs Fire Prevention Week 2023 Proclamation

Photo By Airman 1st Class Cody Friend | U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, is joined by 21st...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Cody Friend | U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, is joined by 21st Civil Engineer Squadron and 50th CES Fire Department personnel, signing a Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Sep. 27, 2023. Fire Prevention Week educates the public about simple and important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. This year’s campaign is “Cooking safety starts with you. Pay attention to fire prevention.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend) see less | View Image Page

To kick-off Fire Prevention Week, U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, and personnel from the 21st and 50th Civil Engineer Squadron, sign a proclamation, at Schriever Space Force Base, Sept. 27, 2023. The proclamation is an official announcement that publicly observes Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 8-14 and recognizes the vital role the 21st and 50th Civil Engineer Squadrons play in the U.S. Space Force mission. Beginning Monday, Oct. 9, the 21st and 50th Civil Engineer Squadron will be hosting the following events:



Monday, 9 Oct



• Holiday

• 8:30am - 9:15am: Schriever SFB: Ellicott Elementary visit for K-1st grade

• 9:30am - 10:15am: Schriever SFB: Ellicott Elementary visit for 2nd-3rd grade

• 10:30am - 11:30am: Schriever SFB: Ellicott Elementary visit for 4th-5th grade



Tuesday, 10 Oct



• 10:00am - 11:00am: Peterson SFB: Child Development Center (Bldg. 2004/1350) Fire Drill

• 3:45pm - 4:45pm: Peterson SFB: Youth Center Visit/Fire Drill/Trailer

• 5:00pm - 7:00pm: Peterson SFB: Pizza Delivery in Housing



• 9:30am - 10:15am: Schriever SFB: Ellicott Pre-K Morning group

• 1:15pm - 2:00pm: Schriever SFB: Ellicott Pre-K Afternoon group



• 6:30am - 7:00am: Cheyenne Mountain SFS: Proclamation Display at Blast Doors

• 7:00am - 8:00am: Cheyenne Mountain SFS: Meet and Greet at Blast Doors w/Sparky

• 1:00pm - 3:00pm: Cheyenne Mountain SFS: Extrication tool display/Fire Extinguisher



Wednesday, 11 Oct



• 6:30am - 8:00am: Peterson SFB: Sparky - East Gate

• 7:00am - 7:30am: Peterson SFB: Coloring contest winner incentive ride in Fire Truck. CDC East



• 8:30am - 1:00pm: Peterson SFB/Cheyenne Mountain SFS: School Visit - Summit Elementary Divide CO



• 4:30pm - 6:00pm: Peterson SFB: Life Safety Parade in Housing



• 9:00am - 10:00am: Schriever SFB: MDA High Plains Café extinguisher training

• 11:00am - 12:30am: Schriever SFB: MDA presentation

• 2:15pm - 3:15pm: Schriever SFB: DFAC extinguisher training



• 6:30am - 8:00am: Cheyenne Mountain SFS: Sparky Main Gain

• 1:00pm - 2:00pm: Cheyenne Mountain SFS: Sparky bldg. 101



Thursday, 12 Oct



• 10:00am - 11:00am: Peterson SFB: Child Development Center Visit East 2004-All



• 8:15am - 9:15am: Schriever SFB: DFAC extinguisher training

• 3:00pm - 5:00pm: Schriever SFB: Housing Community Center event w/Trailer & Sparky



• 8:00am - 11:00am: Cheyenne Mountain SFS: Fire Station 2 Fire Truck Display/Station Tours



Friday, 13 Oct



• 9:00am - 10:30am Schriever SFB: CDC visit w/Sparky



• 9:00am - 11:00am Cheyenne Mountain SFS: Evacuation-PSFB and CMSFS







For further information regarding Fire Prevention Week, contact Staff Sgt. Bryan Schwinn, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron at 719-556-7774