MCPON Visits USNCC

QUANTICO, Va. — The Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy visited United States Naval Community College Wednesday, Sept. 13.



During his visit, MCPON James Honea spoke with the staff and faculty about the importance of education in the enlisted forces.



“Every day we need to invest in our Sailor’s technical training, their education, their physical and emotional health, and the health and safety of them and their families – this is our responsibility as Chief Petty Officers,” Honea wrote in an open letter to all chief petty officers on July 24. “When we invest in our Sailors, we create effective combat teams; teams that demand the highest standards and do not accept failure.”



USNCC’s mission aligns with Honea’s vision of the future of the Navy’s warfighting competency among its enlisted workforce. The USNCC mission is to enhance operational readiness and improve warfighting capability through a journey of lifelong learning. In another open letter dated July 31, Honea said the USNCC should be among the topics chief petty officers discuss with their junior Sailors.



In the letter, Honea said, “Chiefs must instill continuous pride and professionalism, ensure Sailors are completing their enlisted leadership courses, have a good mentor, and look to pursue additional education opportunities.” He went on to say, “When your Sailors know you are invested, you prove to them they are in a safe environment. Be relevant.”



“The Naval Studies Certificate embedded in every USNCC degree program provides the big picture view of what we do as the naval services,” said Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado, USNCC’s command senior enlisted leader. “This provides the peak behind the current of why we do what we do every day.”



