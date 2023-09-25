Hill Gaming League hosts AF-wide e-sports tournament

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Airmen from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, compete at the Western Regional E-sports...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Airmen from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, compete at the Western Regional E-sports Invitational Sept. 22, 2023 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The tournament is the first ever Air Force Gaming event where bases from around the world came to compete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AFB, Utah --

Nearly 40 Airmen and Guardians from all over the country recently showcased their video game skills and prowess at the Western Regional E-sports Invitational, the first-ever base versus base e-sports tournament hosted by Air Force Gaming and Hill Air Force Base’s 75th Force Support Squadron.



Teams faced off against each other in head-to-head matches of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, a game that was chosen not only for its popularity and ability to accommodate four-on-four matches, but also its ability to showcase players’ skills and abilities.



Tech Sgt. Brian Mitchem, an ambassador for Air Force Gaming who leads the Hill Gaming League e-sports program, said the league’s high expectations for the event were fully met.



“The Hill gaming community, FSS and Air Force Gaming – all are marking this event as a major success,” he said.



Game players from 12 different bases participated in the event, including full teams from Hill, Cannon AFB, New Mexico, Luke AFB, Arizona, Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., and the Air Force Academy. Cannon went 3-1 and captured first place in the competition, bringing home the traveling trophy. The trophy will be on display at Cannon for a year, then go to the winner of next year’s Western Regional.



The FSS provided prizes for the event’s winners, while Air Force Gaming provided merchandise such as hats, t-shirts, bags, patches, coins, and stickers.



More than 34,000 military members participate in Air Force Gaming, the official gaming program and competition hub for the Air Force. Staff Sgt. Zurich Wieser, Air Force Gaming operations advisor who also helps run the Hill Gaming League, said it’s more than just a group of people playing video games.



“Air Force Gaming is about people with common interests coming together as a community,” he said. “It’s about camaraderie and resiliency.”