Cyber Teams Train for Success

Fort George G. Meade (SEP 28, 2023) – U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F) have implemented a new cyber-leadership training program to defend the Navy’s computer networks.



The Navy and Department of Defense have extensive technical training courses for their forces, but the dedicated Navy cyber-leadership course further enhances responses to cyber incidents and their prevention.



According to the Cyber Warfare Technician (CWT) 1st Class who developed the course, the training reinforces a leader’s active involvement during every mission phase to foster a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by teams on the frontlines.



“The week-long course teaches cyber operators to become team leaders in cyberspace operations in a hands-on virtual lab environment. Topics include cyber security doctrine, practical applications, industry best practices, and essential analysis and response skills for leading defensive cyberspace operations” they said. “The skills are tested in a low-risk environment but challenge the cadre with realistic scenarios.”



Communication and data networks are essential to modern Navy, and military, operations.



“As a warfighting platform, our networks must be agile, resilient and responsive to maintain command and control, while also, facilitating intelligence, logistics and combat support functions,” said Capt. Vincent Tionquiao, operations director at FCC/C10F. “Our cadre are defending and maneuvering the networks, communication and space systems to ensure availability to forces when and where they are needed. Training, hands-on experience and exposure are key to achieving warfighting objectives.”



Training programs are one way in which Fleet Cyber Command adapts to a constantly changing cyber-threat landscape to ensure critical command and control systems remain available to the fleet. The command constantly seeks improvement in order to ensure the resiliency of the systems it manages.



“Cyber-attacks represent an unacceptable, long term threat to our national strength and military advantage. A proactive approach is required all the time, not just during crisis or conflict,” Tionquiao said. “We train for the fight.”



According to the course designer, the course includes frameworks and methodologies for Navy Blue [Defensive Cyber Warfare] Teams to cultivate the mindset to effectively and practically analyze, process, and address security alerts and incidents. Sailors build, attack, detect, and defend their own Active Directory networks using prevalent Red Team [simulated adversary] cyber tactics and lessons-learned to secure their network.



“This course empowers leaders to make informed decisions. These leaders will guide with not only a profound grasp of the subject matter, but also with the knowledge and acumen to discern and enact measures to enhance and fortify cyber defenses,” they said “When Sailors and leaders are armed with deep understanding, proactive decision-making, and the desire for continuous improvement, it underpins the transformation of our cybersecurity landscape.”



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command conducts operations in and through cyberspace, the electromagnetic spectrum, and space to ensure Navy, Joint and Coalition freedom of action and decision superiority while denying the same to our adversaries.



Fleet Cyber Command leads the Navy in responding to constantly evolving cyber-threats while securely operating, maintaining and defending Navy networks to ensure robust, resilient command and control systems.

