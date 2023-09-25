Post calls for continued hurricane preparedness

Now that Hurricane Idalia is safely in our rearview mirror and minimal damage was done to the Palmetto State, many are preparing for the typical fall activities, but Tropical Storm Philippe is stirring in the Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center is tracking at least two other systems in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic.

“There are 65 days left in the hurricane season,” said Ray Domenech, Fort Jackson installation emergency manager. “Hence, we need to remain prepared, informed and aware.”

“South Carolina is most affected by hurricane activity in September,” he said. However, if the weather conditions line up just right, hurricanes are possible at any time of year.

Although it seems like we’re nearly out of the woods in South Carolina, the aftermath of hurricanes in other states can create a series of storms, rains, floods and even tornados hundreds of miles inland.

“Hurricanes are predictable,” he said. “Suffering can be reduced by preparing and by listening to the weather forecast.”

If this is your first hurricane season, knowledge is power, and preparation is key.

For any military and Department of Defense employees with a Common Access Card, make sure you’re enrolled in the Alert! Notification system at https:alertservices.csd.disa.mil/ to receive emergency notifications from the installation.

Also, download the Digital Garrison app, which does not require a CAC, to stay up to date on all Fort Jackson area news and updates.

Other ways to prepare are to develop an evacuation plan, assemble disaster supplies, review your insurance and document any possessions, create a communication plan with a hand-written list of contacts, and strengthen and fortify your home as much as possible.

Developing an evacuation plan is simple.

“There are five Safe Havens on Fort Jackson which are active and managed in accordance with the Safe Haven Operations Plan,” Domenech said.

Check out Ready Army at https://ready.army.mil/ for resources and ideas to develop a proper plan. Ensure that pets, special needs, young children and elderly family members, are considered when developing your plan.

Next, assemble a proper emergency preparation kit. Kits should include two gallons of water per person per day for three days (That means a family of four would need a minimum of 24 gallons of water), nonperishable food items for at least three days, pet food for at least three days for those with pets, important papers (e.g. driver’s license, birth certificates, passports, medical insurance documentation, etc.), first aid kit, cash in small denominations and a battery operated radio with spare batteries, just to name a few items.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic officially ends Nov. 30, but with the right conditions, hurricanes can occur at any time of year.

“Hurricanes are predictable,” Domenech said. “Suffering can be reduced by preparing and by listening to weather forecasts.” Lives have been lost due to lack of preparation and negligence.”

(Editor’s note: Some of the information was used in an earlier article.)

