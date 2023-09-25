Post, Richland Two 'codify' relationship

Photo By Robert Timmons | Dr. Kim Moore, superintendent of the Richland Two School District, and Col. Mark...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Dr. Kim Moore, superintendent of the Richland Two School District, and Col. Mark Huhtanen, deputy commanding officer for the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, sign a memorandum of agreement between the post and the district where a majority of Fort Jackson students go to school. Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, also signed the memorandum. see less | View Image Page

The partnership isn’t new, but Fort Jackson and Richland Two School District put it in writing during a short ceremony in the post’s executive conference room, Sept. 21.



Dr. Kim Moore, Richland Two superintendent, Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, and Col. Mark Huhtanen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commander, signed a memorandum of agreement to “codify” the relationship.



We wanted to “actually put in a format that would live beyond the current leaders,” Moore said.



“I think what is in the back of all of our heads is what happens when, especially on the military side, because at some point, I’ll have to move on at some point, (Brig. Gen. Jason E.) Kelly will have to move on … we wanted to make sure that this was solidified in a way that lasts longer than our military tours,” Huhtanen said. “Because too often there’s things, especially on our side of the house in the military, it kind of goes away when the next commander comes in.”



Fort Jackson and Richland Two have a relationship that transcends just students attending classes. Most of the middle and high school children from Jackson-based families attend Richland Two.



“The Fort Jackson community goes well beyond the gates,” Hickman said. “I’m really happy to sign this and just add to that relationship.”



Richland Two has also been designated a purple star district because of its support for military families. Purple star district schools must meet specific requirements, targeted training, and implemented programs and resources designed to support the unique situations facing military students and families.



This “tells me that taking care of our military children has always been forefront of the work that we do,” Moore added.



“We recognize the challenges sometimes that our children deal with,” said Moore, who knows about military life after retiring from the Army as a Chemical Corps officer. “They didn’t put a uniform on, they didn’t make that choice. We made that choice, right? But they have to come with us when we move.



“Whatever we can do within our school district to help with that process, we are excited to do it.”



She lauded the post for the battalions adopting the schools and supporting the work the schools do in the community.



“That type of community partnership is one of the reasons why I was excited to become superintendent