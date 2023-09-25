Jackson aerobicizes 'in pink' campaign

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Patrons smile and move to the music during the 'Do it in Pink' Aerobathon outside the...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Patrons smile and move to the music during the 'Do it in Pink' Aerobathon outside the Solomon Center, Sept. 23. The goal of the event is to shed light on breast cancer awareness and prevention through wellness. see less | View Image Page

More than 30 patrons popped in at the Solomon Center wearing pink to participate and promote breast cancer awareness and prevention, Sept. 23.

“It’s our annual event called ‘Do it in Pink’,” said Pam Long, fitness programmer with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “… We’ve been doing it now for over 12 years. Our goal is to bring breast cancer awareness (and) prevention through wellness.”

The two-hour fitness event consists of several different types of fitness and dancing routines to encourage people to engage in healthier life choices and self-care methods.

“It’s great to have a community on the post that knows the importance of self-care,” Long said. “That’s why they keep coming back, because they receive the importance of exercise, healthier eating and drinking water. They see that because we live that.”

Roletta Goldspy, a reserve liaison for Army Reserve basic combat trainees, was excited to show up, sporting pink with the rest of the crowd.

“I wanted to support breast cancer awareness,” she said. “I’m also doing it for my health and to have a good time with everybody.”

If you missed this perfect physical fitness opportunity, FMWR is hosting a Poker Run, Oct. 14.

“That’s going to be a great 10-miler on the bike or a five-mile run or walk. The goal is to build the best poker hand,” Long said. “So, you’ll go to different designated stations on Fort Jackson to build the best hand.”

The run begins at Marion Street Station and prizes are awarded for the top three winning poker hands.

If you’re more interested in having a “spooky good time,” the Zombie Run will take place at Twin Lakes, Oct. 28.

Both events are free to Department of Defense ID card holders and are also Commander’s Cup events.

For more information or to register for either event, call Pam Long at 751-3700.

The current Commander’s Cup standings are:

1st place: 369th Adjutant General Battalion with 3,265 points

2nd place: 165th Headquarters Company with 2,996 points

3rd place: Soldier Support Institute with 2,395 points