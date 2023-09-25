USAG Humphreys commits to suicide prevention year round

Photo By Patrick Bray | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys kicked off Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month with a...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bray | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys kicked off Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month with a bead walk, cohosted by the 2nd Infantry Division, Sept. 8, 2023. The walk began at Balboni Field on USAG Humphreys and ended at the division headquarters. The purpose of the bead walk was to reduce stigma and spread awareness of suicide, display resources that are available within the community and instill a culture of trust, hope and connectiveness. Participants donned beads of assorted colors, which indicated a loss, struggle, or supporter of the cause. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command team spoke about suicide awareness during a radio interview with the American Forces Network Sept. 14.



September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and USAG Humphreys remains committed to suicide prevention, not just for September, but all year long.



“Suicide remains a systemic issue across the armed services and veteran community,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond, the garrison’s senior enlisted adviser. “Friends, family, and supervisors must remain vigilant of warning signs and know how to take the appropriate action if they suspect someone is at risk of suicide.”



USAG Humphreys kicked off Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month with a bead walk and other activities throughout the month, all planned by the Army Substance Abuse Program office, said Col. Ryan Workman, USAG Humphreys garrison commander.



The 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade hosted the Suicide Prevention Month Honor Beads Walk starting at Balboni Field and ending at the 2nd Infantry Division headquarters Friday, Sept. 8.



“This is the first step in removing stigma and setting a climate where we’re free to talk about mental health challenges,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Franco, 2nd Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major.



The purpose of the walk was to reduce stigma and spread awareness of suicide, display resources that are available within the community and instill a culture of trust, hope and connectiveness. Participants donned beads of assorted colors, which indicated a loss, struggle, or supporter of the cause.



USAG Humphreys encourages anyone who may be struggling to seek help and reach out to those if you may know they are struggling.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea” and is located along the western coast of South Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek, approximately 40 miles south of Seoul. Camp Humphreys is the headquarters for the Eighth U.S. Army, the Second Infantry Division, the Army's most active airfield in the Pacific, and the hub of U.S. Forces Korea.